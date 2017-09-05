Euro Paper Talk: PSG eye €70m Milan star; Reds warned over Vanheusden

Liverpool are being warned off making a renewed effort to try and pinch an Inter Milan starlet, while a former Reds goalkeeper could be Milan bound, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL WARNED OFF INTER STARLET

Liverpool have reportedly been warned off trying to sign Inter Milan starlet Zinho Vanheusden.

The centre-back is currently playing in the club’s Primavera side, whilst he has also broken into the Belgium Under-21 team.

Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 18-year-old but Liverpool were rebuffed when they enquired about the player earlier in the summer, while Southampton were also said to be keen.

The Reds are expected to show an interest again which is why Calciomercato are claiming that Inter are set to offer the youngster a new deal, having also turned down a loan enquiry from Serie A rivals Sampdoria.

FORMER REDS STOPPER WANTED BY MILAN

AC Milan have reportedly made new advances towards Napoli for goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Gazzetta dello Sport is claiming that the former Liverpool stopper, whose contract expires next summer, could be San Siro bound if Milan’s current No 1 Gigi Donnarumma moves on at the end of the season.

Reina had been tipped to return to the Premier League, and a link-up with his former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez at Newcastle this summer, but opted to stay in Naples instead.

However, it would appear that Milan are lining up the 35-year-old as an insurance policy if a club offers to meet Donnarumma’s release clause of €65million.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a bid to match Gianluigi Donnarumma’s release clause of €70m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in signing 24-year-old Barcelona defender Rafinha (Tuttosport)

Philippe Coutinho could refuse to play for Liverpool in the Champions League in a bid to force through a January move to Barcelona (Sport)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club have reached an agreement in principle with Andres Iniesta over a new contract (Mundo Deportivo)



Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij is believed to be close to renewing his Lazio contract, but with a €20m release clause (Calciomercato)

Diego Simeone has signed a two-year contract extension at Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi helped to persuade Denis Suarez to stay at Barcelona this summer (Sport)



Juventus are working towards signing three midfielders when their contracts expire next summer, with Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta, Liverpool’s Emre Can, and Schalke’s Leon Goretzka all on their radar (Tuttosport)

Legendary Dutch striker Robin van Persie may have played his final game of football after suffering a serious knee injury in training for the national side (BEINSport)

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez – a long-term target for Arsenal and Man Utd – is being targeted by Inter Milan for next summer (Tuttosport)



Juventus have their eyes on young Korean striker Han Kwang-Son (Calciomercato)

Deportivo La Coruna will sign Diego Rolan as a free agent at the end of the season after the striker concludes his year-long loan at Malaga (Football Espana)