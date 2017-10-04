Euro Paper Talk: Inter planning January raid for Arsenal man

Atletico Madrid are ready to put two players up for sale, while doubts emerge about two more, while Man Utd are in a race to sign a Roma talent before his exit clause is raised, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

ATLETICO TO PUT DUO UP FOR SALE; DOUBTS OVER TWO MORE

Nicolas Gaitan and Kevin Gameiro are the two players most likely to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Atleti need to move on two players in January in order to comply with financial fairplay rules and to allow them to register Diego Costa and Vitolo.

And AS report that Argentina winger Gaitan and France forward Gameiro are most likely to depart the Wanda Metropolitano to make way for the aforementioned duo, while the futures of Augusto Fernandez and Luciano Vietto are unclear too.

Gameiro has been strongly linked with Everton this week, while both West Ham and Liverpool have been mentioned as possible suitors for Luciano Vietto.

MAN UTD TARGET ROMA STAR BEFORE BUYOUT CLAUSE IS RAISED

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini last weekend, according to reports in Italy.

United have been monitoring the highly-rated 21-year-old all season and made another check on him during Roma’s 2-0 defeat of AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.

TMW Radio claims United scouts in attendance would have been impressed by what they saw and it would come as no surprise to see Jose Mourinho’s side make a move to sign the Italy midfielder in January.

The 21-year-old is currently in talks with Roma over a new deal but with his current buy-out clause set at just €25m, United hope to pounce before a new contract is agreed and a buy-out raised.

Pellegrini, who stands at 6ft 2ins, has been capped once by Italy.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are interested in making a January approach for Arsenal forward Theo Walcott (Calciomercato)

Christoph Metzelder believes Jurgen Klopp is ready to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as Bayern Munich boss (Sky Germany)

AC Milan are plotting a €20million January bid for Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto in an effort to beat fellow suitors Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham to his signature (Calciomercato)

Juventus have sent scouts to watch Henry Onyekuru on several occasions this season. The striker, who is on the books of Everton, has netted five time in 12 appearances while in loan at Anderlecht (Tuttosport)

PSG star Thomas Meunier is also being watched closely by Juventus, with their scouts set to make another check on the player during international duty with Belgium (Tuttosport)

Lille’s classy midfielder Yves Bissouma is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Inter Milan and Watford (Calciomercato)

Reported Arsenal transfer target Kepa Arrizabalaga is about to sign a new contract at his current club Athletic Bilbao (Marca)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has explained why he chose to join the Gunners instead of Paris Saint-Germain this summer (RMC Sports)

Inter are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore (El Gol Digital)

Barcelona will launch a fresh €80m, plus €35m in add-ons, bid for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus boss Max Allegri is reportedly not happy at how their €40million summer signing Douglas Costa has settled in Turin (Gazetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a stunning £177million move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane next summer (El Chiringuito)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he can see himself coaching Argentina at one point in the future