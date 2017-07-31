Euro Paper Talk: Spurs clear to buy Barcelona ace; Liverpool’s Keita rivals

Tottenham are favourites to sign a Barcelona midfielder, while Liverpool will face competition from Italy for top target Naby Keita, according to Monday’s European papers.

BARCELONA WILLING TO SELL GOMES; SPURS KEEN

Tottenham are reportedly planning a swoop for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes after reports in Spain suggested they were planning to cash in on the Portugal midfielder.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Barca until 2021, but has proved something of a disappointment since moving to the Nou Camp.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana are considering selling the midfielder for €35m – the same fee they paid Valencia last summer.

Manchester United were reported to be interested, but their capture of Nemanja Matic leaves Tottenham – who are yet to make a summer signing – as frontrunners.

KLOPP TELLS LIVERPOOL TO CLOSE OUT DEAL FOR BARCELONA STAR

Liverpool are ready to officially call time on their efforts to sign Naby Keita after Jurgen Klopp told club officials he is ready to settle on a deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha instead.

The Reds have chased RB Leipzig star Keita all summer, but having had two bids – the second of which was for £66million – rejected by the Bundesliga club, Liverpool have decided against making a third bid.

Instead, reports in Spain suggest Liverpool will now sign Brazilian star Rafinha, with the Reds will to spend up to €40million (£35.7m) to bring the player to Anfield.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in Luis Enrique’s Barca side last season before injury brought his campaign to a premature close in April.

Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo reports that Klopp is ready to splash out a near club record to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Any deal for the player is unlikely to play a part in Barcelona’s hopes of signing Philippe Coutinho from the Reds.

Rafinha has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2020 but has already stated that his future at remains uncertain: “My future is open and only God knows what will happen.”

MAN UTD FAVOURITES FOR BRAZILIAN FORWARD

Manchester United face a straight battle with Chelsea to sign Fluminense forward Richarlison after Ajax pulled out of negotiations.

That’s according to De Telegraaf, who claim Ajax have pulled out of the race to sign the 20-year-old striker following talks with his agent.

The player is valued at €20million and the Dutch paper reckons a move to Old Trafford looks most likely, with Sampdoria and Inter Milan also keen.

Ajax had been confident of a deal, but it’s claimed their efforts cooled once they learned both Chelsea and United had also entered into negotiations for the highly-rated forward.

AND THE REST

Danish defender Simon Kjaer – a reported target for Arsenal and Liverpool – is closing in on a move to Sevilla (Marca)

Galatasaray have dropped a huge hint they will sign Manchester City midfielder Fernando after seeing efforts to land Marouane Fellaini dismissed by Jose Mourinho (Turkish Football)

Philippe Coutinho is “almost certain” to join Barcelona this summer (Sport)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has hinted the club are ready to cash in on reported Arsenal and Spurs target Jean Seri (L’Equipe)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka says talk that he will join Bayern Munich is getting on his nerves (Sky Deutschland)

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has emerged as a transfer target for Roma (La Gazetta dello Sport)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Renato Sanches have suffered a blow after his Portugal teammate Joao Mario advised him to move to Milan (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are ready to send highly-rated attacking midfielder Caio out on loan, with clubs in England and France weighing up moves (Marca)

Juventus have ended their interest in PSG’s Blaise Matuidi after deeming him too old and will instead focus their energies on signing Liverpool’s 23-year-old Emre Can (La Gazetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan will rival Liverpool next summer for Leipzig star Naby Keita with the player’s €50m release clause kicking-in in the summer of 2018 (Calciomercato)

Reports in the Middle East have claimed Neymar will undergo his PSG medical at the Aspire Academy in Qata ahead of a €222m switch this week (various)

Juventus will sell Juan Cuadrado – most likely to one of Arsenal, Spurs or PSG – once they have sealed a deal for Lazio’s Keita Balde (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier has agreed to join Manchester United (various)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi says he knows nothing about reported interest in him from Juventus (Calciomercato)

AC Milan’s pursuit of Croatian striker Nicola Kalinic is reaching a crucial phase as the big spenders hope to persuade Fiorentina to accept their €25m bid (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

​Juventus boss Massimo Allegri insists Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro will stay in Turin, despite reports of a world-record bid for a defender of £61million from Chelsea (Premium Sports)

Fiorentina are monitoring the situation with Palermo striker and Everton target Ilija Nestorovski (La Nazione)