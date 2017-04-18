Euro Paper Talk: Schick eye Spurs move; Liverpool’s £50m link

Tottenham have been boosted in their efforts to prise a Czech striker to the club, while Liverpool are reported to have made a club record bid for Karim Benzema.

LIVERPOOL SUBMIT £50M BID FOR BENZEMA

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a bid of around £50m for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to reports in Spain on Tuesday.

Don Balon claims the Real Madrid striker has ‘five or six offers on the table’ to quit Real this summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal both vying for his signature.

It’s claimed Real will cash in on the striker, now 29, this summer in a bid to help fund a move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and that the Reds are prepared to meet his €150,000 a week wage demands.

However, it seems unlikely that Benzema is the type of player Jurgen Klopp would sanction a move for, let alone blow a huge chunk of his transfer warchest on.

SAMPDORIA STRIKER ‘KEEN’ TO MAKE MOVE TO SPURS

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is due to discuss his future with his club this weekend, amid claims in the Italian press that he fancies a move to Tottenham.

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that agent Pavel Paska will meet Samp president Massimo Ferrero to discuss his client’s future amid claims Spurs are ready to meet the striker’s €25million transfer release clause.

Arsenal and Everton are also reportedly keen on the 21-year-old, who is also attracting admiring glances from Juventus, but it’s believed the player fancies a move to Tottenham, where he’d likely get more game time given Vincent Janssen’s struggles this season.

Ferrero is reportedly desperate to keep hold of the youngster for another season at least but Paska is believed to want certain assurances and could look to push his client towards a move to Tottenham.

MILAN TO BEAT LIVERPOOL TO REAL MADRID STAR

AC Milan have emerged as favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to reports in the Italian press.

The 22-year-old Croatian joined Los Blancos from Milan’s city rivals Inter in 2015 but has failed to make a impact at the Bernabeu and looks likely to leave the club this summer.

Liverpool were thought to be considering a £30million move, but Sky Sports Italia claims the player would prefer a return to Serie A, with a switch to Milan now looking the most likely.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is up for election this year, will put up £200m for coach Zinedine Zidane to spend on new signings at the Bernabeu this summer (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti as Roma boss should the Italian vacate his job this summer (Sky Sports Italia)

Real striker Alvaro Morata is Chelsea’s No 1 target this summer and has reportedly told the hierarchy at the Bernabeu he will join the Blues this summer (Diario Gol)

Inter are prepared to off-load Croatian winger Ivan Perisic this summer. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United (Gazetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are already making plans for life after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and have identified Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette as their preferred replacement. The French forward has 30 goals in 39 games this season. (Bild)

AC Milan have struck a €15m deal with Villarreal to sign Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio (Sky Sports Italia)

Gerard Deulofeu’s entourage will reportedly meet Barcelona after El Clasico, as he wants guarantees over his playing time before returning (Sport)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has also been linked with a third stint in charge of the Holland national team (De Telegraaf)

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde, who has been linked with the Barcelona job, has told the Basque club he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. It is unclear what his next move will be (Mundo Deportivo)

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the club until 2020 (Tuttosport)

Hertha Berlin have said they will hold talks with Liverpool over the possibility of keeping midfielder Allan on loan for another season (Kicker)

Inter Milan are preparing to offer Diego Simeone €11million a season to agree to become their coach next season (Gazetta dello Sport)

Genoa want to take Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea transfer target Domenico Berardi has moved closer to joining Internazionale from Sassuolo. The 22-year-old forward has endured an injury-plagued season, scoring three times in 14 Serie A starts (Calciomercato)

Napoli have made enquiries about Dutch attacking midfielder Jeremain Lens from Sunderland (Il Mattino)

Isco is determined to stay at Real Madrid this summer amid transfer links to the Premier League (Sport)