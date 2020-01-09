Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool’s €300m five-man transfer wish-list revealed

Jurgen Klopp has handed Liverpool a five-man shopping list to keep the club at the pinnacle of domestic and European football for years to come, while Leeds have identified a big-name winger target, according to Thursday’s European papers.

KLOPP DRAWS UP FIVE-MAN SHOPPING LIST FOR LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp is reported to have told Liverpool chiefs of the five players he wants the club to target over the next two transfer windows.

The European and World champions are well on course to end their 30-year domestic wait to land a league title, despite the concerns of our demon-ridden Liverpool columnist.

But rather than stand still, Klopp is currently said to be plotting a long period of success at Anfield both on the domestic and European fronts and, as such, is reported to have drawn up a transfer wish-list with the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards.

According to a report in Goal, Klopp has stuck Sevilla centre-half Diego Carlos at the top of his wanted list. The Brazilian has been in superb form since joining Los Nervionenses from Nantes last summer and it’s claimed the Reds are willing to meet the €75m exit clause in his contract.

A partnership in defence of Carlos and Virgil van Dijk would surely be one of the meanest around and believes the addition of the 26-year-old can add more steel and consistency to their backline with the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all suffering from various injuries over the last couple of seasons.

As per the report, Liverpool are also keen on Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali – rated at a ludicrous €300m by eccentric owner Massimo Cellino. Tonali has been compared to Andrea Pirlo and is expected to fetch nearer the €50m mark if and when he is prised away from the Serie A outfit.

Furthermore, Klopp also wants Liverpool to sign one of Jadon Sancho or Leon Bailey, two wingers who would fetch anything between €60m and €100m apiece. The morning papers detailed more about the Reds’ interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Bailey here.

And finally, Klopp is understood to have expressed a concrete interest in signing Joe Gelhardt from Wigan. We exclusively first told you about Liverpool’s interest in the teenager back in October – and now it seems a firm approach will soon be forthcoming.

AND THE REST

Leeds have approached Celta Vigo over a deal for winger Emre Mor, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. However, United want to only deal with the LaLiga side due to the bad blood that exists between the Champ promotion hopefuls and the Turks. Brentford have also been linked (Fotospor)

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has informed Chris Smalling’s agent they will up their offer to sign him from Manchester United to €18m – in addition to the €3m loan fee they have already paid – to make his loan permanent (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are favourites to land Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal after Inter failed to match the Red Devils’ €20m offer for the Barcelona man (Sport)

Pep Guardiola is “crazy” about signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral with the Premier League champions set to offer €45m to the Old Lady for the Turk (Sabah)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all trying to sign centre-back Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona after the Spanish club made it clear they were willing to offload the France defender for a cut-price €45m (El Desmarque)

Juventus are opposed to signing Tahith Chong from Manchester United as they do not want to put “unneccesary strain” on their relationship with the Premier League club as they look to mount a bid to re-sign Paul Pogba (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have set Granit Xhaka’s asking price at €30million amid interest in the Switzerland international from Hertha Berlin (BZ)

Real Madrid are preparing a huge €70m offer to Napoli for midfielder Fabian Ruiz – ending Liverpool’s hopes of signing the Spaniard (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi does not want to join PSG in a permanent deal and has set his heart on joining Juventus from Inter Milan this summer (La Repubblica)

Norwich have contacted Ajax over a deal for defender Sven Botman, who is currently on loan at SC Heerenveen (De Telegraaf)

Former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina is on the brink of securing a move to Aston Villa (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ajax are trying to bring Matthijs de Ligt back to the club on loan despite the 20-year-old Dutch defender only moving to Juventus during the summer (A Bola)

Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over a swap deal that would see Federico Bernardeschi move to the Nou Camp and Ivan Rakitic switch to Italy (Calciomercato)

Inter have told city rivals Milan they can sign Matteo Politano – but are only interested in a straight €25m sale, rather than a loan (Tuttosport)

Leganes and Granada are among the teams looking to sign Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on loan (Marca)

Patrick Cutrone has agreed a €2.2m a year deal to join Fiorentina but is still waiting for Wolves to open talks over a transfer fee with La Liola (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are firmly in the race to land AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek after links to Aston Villa were rubbished (various)

Arsenal and Manchester United have submitted offers to sign Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani (El Chiringuito)

Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico is the subject of an offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League side this month (ABC de Sevilla)

Mattia Caldara wants to return to former club Atalanta after AC Milan made it clear the centre-half can leave (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli have raised their offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka to €21m (Sky Italia)

LA Galaxy are hopeful of securing the signing of striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez from Sevilla this month (ESPN Deportes)

Manchester United are understood to have stepped up their interest in signing Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla (various)

Bologna are ready to pay €13m up front and €6m in bonuses to Atalanta for striker Musa Barrow (Sky Italia)

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho says he is close to activating clauses in his Manchester City contract which would automatically trigger a contract extension (ESPN Brasil)

Benfica are chasing a €25m deal with Sassuolo to bring Gianluca Scamacca to Lisbon (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have taken a big step towards the signing of Moussa Dembele after agreeing personal terms with the Lyon striker (various)

Real Betis are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Argentina international Guido Rodriguez from club side America this week (Marca)