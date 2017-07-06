Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool Mor hint; City eye ‘Turkish Dybala’

Manchester City are keeping tabs on a player labelled the ‘Turkish Dybala’, while Liverpool have been given a boost in their hopes of landing a Dortmund starlet, according to Thursday’s European papers.

SPURS MISS OUT AS STRIKER HEADS FOR ROMA

Tottenham look like they have missed out to Roma in the race to sign French striker Gregoire Defrel.

The Sassuolo hitman, who has also been tracked by Leicester, has agreed personal terms on a move to the capital club, though the fee for the player remains something of a sticking point.

Roma are not open to offer more than €18million but Sassuolo’s asking price is around €25million.

Negotiations between the two parties will be ongoing but Defrel is reported to be pushing for a move to the Italian capital where he would join his former boss Eusebio Di Francesco who has just been appointed as the Giallorossi’s new boss.

​Defrel is a very versatile striker who can either play as centre-forward or on the win, meaning Roma will either use him as a back up to Edin Dzko or as a replacement of Mohammed Salah who has joined Liverpool for £36.9million

DORTMUND DEMAND AUBAMEYANG DECISION

Borussia Dortmund want to know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s plans for the future and have told the Gabonese striker that he has to sort out his mind by the end of the month.

The forward has seen hopes of a move to PSG stall after they branded him too expensive, with the Ligue 1 giants instead said to be “90% sure” of a deal for Kylian Mbappe instead.

But the 28-year-old still has interest in him from both Liverpool, AC Milan, as well as clubs in China.

According to French broadcaster Europe 1, Dortmund want to be informed about whether Aubameyang wants to stay in Germany or leave his current club by July 26.

A few weeks ago Aubameyang looked close to joining Chinese club Tianjin Qanjian, but the player seemed intent to wait to see what other interest in Europe materialised.

TOTTENHAM LAUNCH BID FOR VENEZUELA MIDFIELDER

Tottenham are ready to cause something of a transfer shock by making an €18million (£15.8m) bid for Yeferson Soteldo.

The attacking midfielder or winger has a growing number of admirers with Real Madrid, Barcelona and, as the report in Don Balon claims, Watford all making checks on the pint-sized star.

But the Spanish outlet claim it is Tottenham who have made the first move to sign Soteldo, who currently plays for Chilean side Huachipato.

Standing at a miniature 5 foot 3 ins (which, we believe would make him the Premier League’s smallest-ever player), Soteldo is known for his dribbling ability and close ball control.

His impressive performances have also earned him four caps for Venezuela, his debut coming in a 1-0 victory at home against Costa Rica back in February 2016.

Soteldo also starred as the Venezuala U20 side reached the final of the U20 World Cup this year, but despite his appearance from the bench, he could not prevent England from securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

MAN CITY IN TALKS TO SIGN ‘TURKISH DYBALA’

Manchester City have sent club officials to Istanbul for talks with Basaksehir over Cengiz Under, according to reports in the Turkish press.

A source close to the player revealed to Turkish Football that City have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress and are ready to beat a host of European rivals to the youngster.

Juventus saw a bid for Under rejected earlier this week for a player who has been branded the ‘Turkish Dybala’ due to not only his looks, but also his playing attributes.

Manchester United and PSG are also reportedly keen on Under, but it is City who are now favourites to land the player after opening negotiations with his club.

Basaksehir, who finished second in the Turkish Super Liga this season, are said to want €10m for the player – a fee which won’t deter City – with the player expected to sign a deal, but spend another season back on loan with the Turkish side.

City were recently involved in a similar move, snapping up Enes Unal when he was aged 18 from Bursaspor.

The Citizens signed Unal for £2million before selling him to Villarreal for £12million two seasons later.

Unal went onto score 19 goals on loan for FC Twente last season and establish himself as a Turkey international.

AND THE REST

Turan: Has been linked with several sides

Arsenal are emerging as favourites to sign Arda Turan – but only if they can negotiate a cut-price deal with Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

The agent of Liverpool target Emre Mor has dropped a major hint that his client is headed for a Borussia Dortmund exit this summer with a telling Instagram post saying his client is ready for ‘the next chapter’ (Turkish football)

West Ham have moved in front of Stoke to sign former Potters loanee Bruno Martins Indi (A Bola)

Dani Ceballos: Linked with Arsenal move

Real Madrid are expected to reach an agreement worth around €15m for midfielder Dani Ceballos, with Real Betis hopeful that Marcos Llorente or Borja Mayoral will head in the opposite direction on a season-long loan as part of the deal (Marca)

The expected arrival of Ceballos at Real Madrid will accelerate the departure of James Rodriguez – with PSG or Chelsea his most likely destinations (AS)

But Rodriguez doesn’t want to leave the Bernabeu this summer and will beg Zinedine Zidane to give him another season to prove himself (Don Balon)

AC Milan have sounded out Napoli over Pepe Reina amid ongoing doubts surrounding Gianluigi Donnarumma (Calciomercato)

Gary Medel: Linked with Liverpool move

Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel is close to joining Trabzonspor (NetSpor)

Juventus are close to signing Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi in a €40m deal (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have agreed a €6million fee with Trabzonspor for sale of Jurj Kucka (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Liverpool could go back in for Simon Kjaer after a Fenebahce denied a report saying they had struck a £10.5m deal with AC Milan (Turkish football)