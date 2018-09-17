One of European football’s most in-demand stars wants mammoth wages to lure him away from his current club, while Barcelona look set to beat Manchester United to a major backroom target, according to Monday’s European papers.

RABIOT ASKING FOR LOFTY PACKAGE TO MAKE MOVE

Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City and Tottenham have been put on high alert after reports in France suggested PSG’s hopes of keeping Adrien Rabiot beyond this summer were officially over.

The midfielder missed on a place in the France’s World Cup squad and is said to be ready to move on from PSG to step out of the shadows of some of his more illustrious colleagues.

PSG are desperate to get the player, out of contract next summer, to commit to a new deal, with Thomas Tuchel outlining his importance to his side.

But Paris United claims Rabiot’s relationship with the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique has reached the point of no return, with the midfielder once again refusing to sign a new deal and confirming his intentions to move on.

But with a number of European powerhouses all linked with a move for the player, it’s claimed signing him – despite the fact he’ll be available on a free transfer – will not come cheap.

Furthermore, Mundo Deportivo claims Rabiot is demanding wages of €10million per season, which works out at £170,000 a week. In addition, they say Rabiot is also looking for a substantial signing-on bonus of another €8m (£7.1m).

The report says his demands are far higher than what PSG are prepared to offer him and it’s expected the 23-year-old will now instruct his agent to secure him a transfer – and the wages he craves at the same time.

The player will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas suitors from January 1.

AND THE REST

Manchester United could be gazumped by Barcelona in their attempts to bring Monchi in as director of football (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri believes signing Isco and N’Golo Kante would give him a ‘perfect side’ (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are leading Manchester United and Juventus in the race to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, with a €50m January deal in the offing

Bayern Munich have targeted a move for Tottenham star Heung-min Son, with the Bundesliga giant’s chief scout Laurent Busser outlining the South Korean as the long-term replacement for Franck Ribery (Kicker)

Liverpool have moved ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign €40m-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella

Lazio stars Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are set to sign new contracts at the club this week (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid and Malaga both rejected the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Borja Garces (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus star Douglas Costa has apologised but could face a long ban after spitting in the face of Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco on Sunday

Antoine Griezmann says he did not stay at Atletico Madrid for money this summer and that he didn’t want to move due to the status he has among supporters (AS)

Luis Suarez praised Philippe Coutinho for ‘changing the game’ as Barcelona came behind to beat Real Sociedad on Saturday (various)

Roma president James Pallotta is said to be increasingly unhappy with the start to the season, putting coach Eusebio Di Francesco under increasing pressure (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s biographer Guillem Balague claims the Portuguese superstar didn’t want to move this summer because “Juventus will never be Real Madrid” (La Repubblica)

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has revealed the reasons behind his motives to shoot down Liverpool in the Champions League final back in May

West Ham were turned down by Hatem Ben Arfa in the summer, with the former Newcastle and PSG midfielder choosing to join Rennes instead (Telefoot)