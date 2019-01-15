A major Manchester United defensive target is unsure of his future at Barcelona, while a Chelsea forward is a surprise target for the Catalan giants, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TARGET STILL TO HEAR FROM BARCA ON NEW DEAL

Manchester United and Juventus target Jordi Alba insists that he wants to remain at Barcelona but admits he does not where the club stand on offering him a renewed deal.

Alba’s contract expires at the end of the next season but he wants to pen a new deal that will move him in line with some of the club’s top earners, including Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Eibar, Alba admitted that there had been no progress on contract discussions and said that the ball was in ​Barcelona’s court.

“Everything is still the same for me, I have a year left on my contract and I don’t know what the club thinks,” the Spanish left back said, quoted by ​Marca.

“I’m calm. They have to see if they want to renew me and when they do want to renew me if that is the case. I want to stay here as this is the club that I love and have always supported, but it depends on them.

“For me, I can only control my own performance which I think has been good, but I don’t expect anything from anyone.”

UPSET KOULIBALY WANTS OUT AT NAPOLI

Kalidou Koulibaly is ready to push for a move to move to Manchester United this month after being upset by reaction in Italy to the racist abuse he has received.

The centre-back was targeted by Inter Milan fans at the San Siro during the 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day, when Napoli wanted the game suspended, with a perceived lack of support from Serie A authorities pushing Koulibaly towards the exit door.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti did his best to calm the storm earlier in the week by stating the defender remains happy in Italy – but reports in the Italian media claim the Senegalese star remains unhappy.

But according to Tuttosport, the player is plead to be allowed to speak to the Old Trafford club this month should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side make a renewed attempt to sign the €100m-rated defender.

United reportedly submitted a similar bid for the defender back in December when still managed by Jose Mourinho and while they have changed managers, it is understood he still remains a target.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is known as a tough negotiator and while he’s already stated he has no plans to sell the player mid-season, it’s reported his stance could change if the player came to him personally and said he wanted out.

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim Real Madrid could also try and sign the 27-year-old defender amid the racism storm he has found himself at the centre of.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as they seek cover up front (Sport)

PSG have told Barcelona it will cost them €15m if they want to bring Adrien Rabiot to the club this month (Paris United)

AC Milan will consider offers in the region of €12m (£10.7m) for Diego Laxalt, with the midfielder being tipped for a move to Newcastle (Calciomercato)

Chelsea and Juventus are to open talks over a swap deal which would see Emerson Palmieri return to Serie A – and young defender Rogerio move to Stamford Bridge (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have spoken with Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek over the possibility of a January transfer (AS)

Juventus are back in the race to sign Manchester United’s Italian full-back Matteo Darmian this month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in signing River Plate’s Exequiel Palacios and now look unlikely to sign the midfielder this month (TyC Sports)

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has continued his attack on Gazzetta dello Sport, accusing the newspaper of ‘cyber-lies’ (various)

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has reached an agreement to join Inter this summer on a free transfer (Cadena Ser)

Sevilla are favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Marko Rog and a deal is likely to be completed this month (Marca)

Hirving Lozano’s agent Mino Raiola wants to sell his client to Inter Milan rather than Chelsea due to the number of wingers on the London club’s books (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are looking to sign Girona’s former Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani, who has a €13m exit clause in his deal (Sky Italia)

AC Milan will look to £35m-rated Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain should the Argentine leave for Chelsea (Sky Italia)

EXCLUSIVE: Sampdoria have beaten Middlesbrough to the signature of Norwegian international midfielder Morten Thorsby

China’s richest man Jack Ma is reportedly set to purchase Erick Thohir’s 31% stake in Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

Marseille want Nice’s former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, 28, – but cannot agree a salary with the Italian striker (L’Equipe)

Roma are weighing up a €50m summer move for Torino forward Andrea Belotti in the summer – as they seek to find an heir to Edin Dzeko (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a loan move for Barcelona flop Malcom as they sweat on Harry Kane’s latest ankle injury

Fiorentina is closing in on Empoli star Hamed Traore (Gianluca DiMarzio)

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent insists the forward ‘dreams’ of playing for Inter again, despite his recent loan to Flamengo (FCInter1908.net)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is holding talks with Atletico Madrid after Sevilla dropped out the race to sign him (various)

Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella this month (Corriere dello Sport)