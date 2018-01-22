Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd star snubs La Liga giants; Man City close on £97m duo

Manchester City are close to shelling out £97million for two players, while a Manchester United star has snubbed an approach from Valencia, according to Monday’s European papers.

CITY CLOSING ON DOUBLE £97M JANUARY SWOOP

Manchester City are considering a £40m January move for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in a deal that would see the player sign now, but stay on loan with the Ukrainians until the summer.

That’s according to ESPN, who believe Pep Guardiola is keen to tie up a deal now for the star, but allow him to complete the season with their Champions League opponents.

The Brazil midfielder has six caps for his country and it’s feared he could put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy by moving now – but a move to the Etihad looks close to being agreed, if the reports are to be believed.

City, meanwhile, are also ready to trigger the €65million (£57m) release clause of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte’s contract.

That’s according to Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser, who claim City have contacted Bilbao in an effort to do the deal this month before his exit clause rises at the end of the season.

The former France Under-21 defender has a release clause of €65m in his deal but that which increase to €75m from July 1, with his current deal at the Basque outfit running until 2020.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline

AND THE REST

Valencia have been told any planned January approach for Juan Mata will turned down by the Manchester United player (Superdeporte)

Planet Sport recommends: McIlroy means business in 2018 (Golf365)

Chelsea are closing in on a double deal for Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri and are increasingly confident of concluding the deal by the end of Monday (various)

Arturo Vidal has strongly hinted he plans to join Chelsea when Bayern Munich bring in Leon Goretzka at the end of the season (Kicker)

Juventus are hoping to secure a €40m deal for 16-year-old Genoa sensation Pietro Pellegri, who has also been linked with PSG, Chelsea and Man City (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has held tentative transfer talks with Mohamed Salah ahead of a possible summer switch to the Bernabeu (Don Balon)

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara is undergoing his medical at Inter Milan ahead of joining the club for the remainder of the season (Tuttomercatoweb)

Napoli have moved ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool for PSG star Lucas Moura, who is set to move to Italy on a loan deal with an obligation to buy (Tuttosport)

German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle has been made available for loan by Borussia Dortmund with the Bundesliga club accepting they will have to continue paying half his £150,000-a-week wages (Kicker)

Lazio have put a minimum €100m asking price on the head of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after PSG and Man City joined Man Utd and Juventus in the race to sign the Serbian star (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Colombian teenager Anderson Arroyo (World Football Index)

Inter have told Liverpool they can only take Daniel Sturridge on loan, with an option to buy, but they are not willing to pay the €40m (£35m) the Reds want now (Sky Italia)

Former Man City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is closing on a shock move to Juventus (various)

West Ham, Watford and Everton, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have all been offered the chance to sign Joao Mario by Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

West Ham have rejected a second offer believed to be worth up to £10m with add-ons from Rennes for striker Diafra Sakho (Telefoot)

The son of Andrea Pirlo, Niccolo, 15, is set to have a trial with Juventus in the coming weeks (Il Corriere di Torino)