Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid blown away in race to sign Liverpool star; Milan agree deal for Swansea ace

Liverpool face a new threat in their attempt to keep a prized asset at Anfield, while there are claims of discontent surrounding Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi at Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

CITY READY TO TOPPLE ANY REAL MADRID BID FOR MOHAMED SALAH

Be warned, you may need to take this one with a small pinch of salt…

Manchester City are preparing a world-record bid to tempt Liverpool into selling Mohamed Salah this summer and will go above and beyond what Real Madrid are willing to spend, according to fanciful reports in Spain.

The Egyptian has established himself as one of the world’s best players this season after netting a stunning 38 goals in 42 appearances in form that has brought him to the attention of the world’s biggest spenders.

Real Madrid have been mentioned as possible suitors since the turn of the year, with reports claiming president Florentino Perez is readying a £180m bid to for the former Roma man.

However, on the morning of Liverpool’s decisive Champions League quarter-final showdown with Manchester City, Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims Pep Guardiola has earmarked the Egyptian as a top summer target, with the Blues ready to spend a world-record fee to bring the player to the Etihad.

Liverpool are said to be preparing a huge new contract to pin the former Chelsea star down at Anfield and ward off Europe’s biggest clubs, and while reports of City’s interest can be shrugged off at this stage, the article does suggest Real are already moving on to alternative targets after realising they won’t be able to compete with City for Salah.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

AND THE REST

Philippe Coutinho is already struggling to win over some of his team-mates at Barcelona, with Lionel Messi among those left unimpressed by the Brazilian’s form (Diario Gol)

Juventus will sell reported Liverpool target Paulo Dybala this summer – if they can persuade Real Madrid to sell them Isco, with the Italians prepared to spend up to €150m to sign the Spanish playmaker (Don Balon)

AC Milan have a deal in place to sign Swansea star Ki Sung-yueng, with the deal going through IF they cannot agree terms with first choice Jack Wilshere first (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened talks with Liverpool over the sale of Dani Ceballos. It’s suggested the Spanish champions want as much as €40million for a player they bought for just €16.5m 12 months ago (Don Balon)

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has named Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid as the three clubs he dreams of joining (Telefoot)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up an ambitious summer transfer swoop for Sergio Busquets (Don Balon)

Valencia have met with the agent of midfielder Andreas Pereira to ask if they can sign the on-loan Man Utd midfielder on a permanent basis (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Juan Bernat’s situation at Bayern Munich as they ponder a summer swoop for the Spanish defender (AS)

Shinji Kagawa is a summer target for West Ham with the Hammers ready to pay Borussia Dortmund €13m for the former Manchester United man (FussballEck)

Thomas Meunier says he has offers from Everton, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund as he ponders a move away from PSG (RTBF)

Arsenal are favourites to land highly-rated Barcelona prospect Robert Navarro, 16, this summer (Diario Gol)

Barcelona had agreed a deal to sign Ilkay Gundogan back in 2015, but the move broke down with Luis Enrique opting instead to sign Arda Turan from Atletico Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham are rivalling Inter Milan to sign young Italian sensation Marco Meneghetti, who plays for Serie C Pordenone Calcio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Neymar this summer have been given another lift after Anthony Martial reportedly expressed a willingness to move the other way as part of any deal

Rumours linking Brazil superstar Neymar with a summer return to Barcelona are completely unfounded (Sport)

Former Real Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano has slammed Gareth Bale’s performances, saying “nothing he does is worth €100m” (El Transistor)

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has told AC Milan that their transfer target Domenico Berardi “isn’t the player that he used to be” (Calciomercato)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic insists he is in no hurry to leave the Italian capital, amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus (Zurnal)