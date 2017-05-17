Euro Paper Talk: PL trio scout Lazio star; Milan want Morata

Manchester United are set to rival Real Madrid for Benfica youngster Umaro Embalo, while Liverpool face stiff competition from Real for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID SUBMIT BID FOR ‘LIVERPOOL TARGET’ BOATENG

Real Madrid are set to rival Liverpool for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to reports.

The Reds were tipped to make a move for the Germany international last week after it was claimed he was considering his future at the Bundesliga champions.

Boateng has fallen out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti this season and it’s claimed he will be allowed to leave for the right price.

While Jurgen Klopp has mentioned as a possible contender to sign the former Manchester City star, German publication Kicker claims Real Madrid have submitted an opening €40m bid for the 28-year-old.

Real are seeking a top-class replacement for Portugal defender Pepe, who will leave the Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer and it’s claimed Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on the Germany international.

MAN UTD, CHELSEA AND TOTTENHAM SEND SCOUTS TO CHECK ON LAZIO MAN

Manchester, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City will all reportedly have scouts in attendance for Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Lazio.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the English trio will have representatives there to check on Lazio striker Keita Balde, who has been linked with a £50million switch to the Premier League this summer.

The journal claims the Biancocelesti forward is set to leave the capital this summer for the right price and will look to make an impression ahead of the watching pack.

The Senegalese striker has impressed this season, having scored 15 times in 31 appearances this season – while a good performance could also see Juve step up their interest with Massimiliano Allegri’s side also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Arsenal and Manchester City scouts will also be present at the match. Those two clubs having been heavily linked with a £40m swoop for Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro.

AND THE REST

Man Utd and Real Madrid are battling it out to sign Benfica youngster Umaro Embalo. The 16-year-old, who can play as a striker or as a winger, has impressed for Benfica’s academy sides and has caught the attention of United and Real, with the latter having already made an €8m offer (Record)

Sampdoria chiefs are set for a summit meeting over their summer transfer strategy with highly-rated Czech striker Patrik Schick top of the agenda. Reports in Italy suggest Spurs are set to submit a bumper bid for the striker, having watched him once again in their weekend clash with Chievo (Secolo XIX)

Man Utd will sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer, with Los Blancos replacing the departing Wales international with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (Don Balon)

Villarreal want Olympiacos defender Alberto Botia to replace AC Milan-bound star Mateo Musacchio and are plotting a €5m swoop on the Greek side (AS)

Fiorentina have made contact with Palermo over striker Ilija Nestorovski. The 27-year-old Macedonian international has also been linked with Everton (Tuttosport)

Germany international Benjamin Henrichs has pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen by signing a two-year contract extension

Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic has emerged as target for Roma (Calciomercato)

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has told the club he wants to remain in the capital while speaking at the club’s end of season awards dinner. The Greek star has been linked with Inter Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United

AC Milan are back in the running to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who has an £84m buy-out and has also been linked with Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal (Tuttosport)

AC Milan also remain keen on Alvaro Morata, amid fresh talk the Chelsea and Manchester United target could leave Real Madrid this summer (Calciomercato)

Napoli have identified a new understudy for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina and have targeted 18-year-old Rok Vodisek of Olimpia Lubiana (Il Mattino)