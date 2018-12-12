Manchester United could move for as many as six Ajax stars with scouts due to take in their latest match, while one Arsenal star is now so unhappy he is actively pushing his agent for a move, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TO MAKE CHECK ON AJAX STARS

Manchester United will have a keen interest in Wednesday night’s Ajax v Bayern Munich clash, with no fewer than six of the Dutch giants’ squad on their wanted list.

United’s links to star defender Matthijs de Ligt and in-demand midfielder Frenkie de Jong have been documented – but according to Calciomercato.it, United have now added another quartet of stars to their wanted list with a view to potential transfer moves.

United have won just seven of their 16 Premier League matches this season and with their top-four hopes seemingly fading fast, it’s reported the club have accepted their side needs major surgery and some hefty investment over the next two transfer windows.

And the Italian publication claims United will send scouts to closely watch right-back Noussair Mazraoui, midfielder Donny van de Beek, attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech and forward David Neres after earmaking the quartet as potential new recruits.

Ajax have regularly promoted from within and given first-team chances to their academy graduates and it’s claimed the clubs sees the players as good investments for the future given every one of them is under the age of 25.

Jose Mourinho will, of course, be busy himself as United wrap up their Champions League group stage campaign with a fixture in Valencia, though he’ll eagerly await the update from his scouts before deciding on his next move in the transfer market.

AND THE REST

Mesut Ozil is “saddened” to be sidelined by Unai Emery and has instructed his agent to secure him a January move from the club – but a move to Juventus has been rejected by the Italians who do not like the player’s bad attitude (Calciomercato)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has offered his services to Barcelona as the club seek a new attacker (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio has snubbed a potential move to Tottenham (Marca)

Barcelona have denied they could allow Ivan Rakitic to move on next summer amid claims the Croatian’s house has been put up for sale (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma sporting director Monchi insists he has no intention of leaving the club amid links to similar roles at Manchester United and Barcelona (Sky Italia)

Fabio Quagliarella heads AC Milan’s list of striker targets in January, though Christian Kouame, Luis Muriel, Kevin Gameiro, Michy Batshuayi, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are also on their wishlist (Tuttosport)

Former Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez believes the club must ‘protect and defend’ Ousmane Dembele from media pressure (Marca)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is on Atlanta United’s managerial shortlist to replace the departing Tata Martino (Morning Journal)

River Plate playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero is considering a move to a European club in January, amid links to Real Madrid and Sevilla (Marca)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has confirmed he would like to sign for Athletic Bilbao in January (AS)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is close to finalising the purchase of FC Andorra, who play in the Spanish regional leagues (Diari d’Andorra)

Napoli forward Dries Mertens says he is thinking of teaming up again with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Dries Mertens: Winger's contract talks at Napoli have stalled

Teenage left-back Juan Miranda believes Jordi Alba “has many years left in the Barcelona first-team” despite making the former making his debut on Tuesday evening (Marca)

Kalidou Koulibaly admits Napoli may have shown Liverpool too much respect after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borja Valero admits Inter Milan will carry plenty of regrets with them after their Champions League exit at the group stages (Sky Italia)

Jose Mourinho has identified Bordeaux centre-back Pablo Nascimento Castro as his latest defensive target at Manchester United (Fox Sports)

Wolves could lose Ruben Neves to Juventus in January with the Serie A side plotting a €65million swoop (Calciomercato)

Everton will look to bring in RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin (France Football)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez

Eusebio Di Francesco will “keep fighting and look for solutions” as his job at Roma comes under increasing pressure (various)