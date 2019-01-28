Manchester United have been Chelsea and Liverpool to two major targets, while Arsenal are hoping to beat Tottenham to a Barcelona star, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD LINE UP DOUBLE SUMMER SWOOP FOR YOUNG STARS

Reports in Italy claim Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Cagliari to sign young midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest midfield talents in Serie A and it’s reported in Tuttosport that United have beaten Chelsea to the €58m (£50.5m) signing of the Azzurri star – with the deal set to go through in the summer window.

According to the report, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Barella as a star for the future and with the club likely to keep their powder dry in January, he will be one of two exciting new players brought in to the club this summer.

Chelsea were also keen on Barella as a replacement for Mateo Kovacic who is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan, but it seems the Italian now has his heart set on Old Trafford.

And that won’t be where United’s summer spending ends, with reports in Holland also placing them as favourites to land PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutch giants are adamant the 21-year-old won’t be allowed to leave mid-season, but won’t block his exit in the summer with a £25m (€28.8m) deal enough to tempt them to sell.

Bayern Munich are also keen, but like Barella, it seems the player has his heart set on Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race to sign the of out-of-favour Barcelona forward Malcom and could also sign the Brazilian on loan despite also nearing a deal for Ivan Perisic (Sport)

Liverpool are favourites to sign Sandro Tonali after opening talks with Brescia over a summer deal which could see the teenage midfielder move to Anfield in a €40m deal (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Mesut Ozil but want Arsenal to pay half of his wages in any potential deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has downplayed his importance in the team’s first-team and insisted he isn’t a regular started (Marca)

Prolific Shanghai SIPG forward Wu Lei has signed for Espanyol in La Liga, the Spanish club have announced

Leicester City are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Monaco over a possible €22m deal for Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans (various)

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham are in talks with Celta Vigo over forward Maxi Gomez, but they are hoping for a double deal that could include his team-mate Stanislav Lobotka

Watford have stuck a €30m price tag on Gerard Deulofeu’s head amid talk he could be targeted by AC Milan again. However, the Spaniard has suggested he is unwilling to force the move as he is enjoying his time with the Hornets (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and West Ham are reportedly chasing Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund could allow Shinji Kagawa to leave the club for as little as €2-3m (Bild)

Ivan Perisic has agreed terms on a four-year deal to move to Arsenal, with the Croatian set to sign a deal worth £110,000 a week with the Gunners (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan will sign Tottenham target Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese for €35m as Perisic’s replacement (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have withdrawn from the race to sign Christian Eriksen (AS)

Danny Drinkwater could follow Victor Moses to Fenerbahce (Calciomercato)

Thomas Tuchel admits he is getting concerned by the delay in getting Leandro Paredes to finalise his transfer to PSG (Le Parisian)