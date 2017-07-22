Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd and Arsenal boosted in race for Turkey wonderkid

Real Madrid are targeting a shock raid on Manchester United, while Liverpool will battle Arsenal for an in-demand winger, according to Saturday’s European papers.

ARSENAL AND MAN UTD IN POLE POSITION

Manchester United and Arsenal appear to be in poll position after La Liga side Levante were priced out of a move for Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

The 20-year-old has had a stunning season for the Turkish club, and is widely tipped to move to one of Europe’s best leagues this summer.

However, according to Milliyet, Levante’s offer of €12million has fallen well short of Trabzonspor’s valuation and they will not return with another.

Arsenal may have the slight edge, with Yazici recently being signed to Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut, who is believed to be keen on the Germany star acting as a mentor while he develops.

RASHFORD A REAL MADRID TARGET

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford is drawing the interest of Real Madrid should their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe end in disappointment, report Diario Gol.

The Champions League winners have been heavily linked with the Monaco sensation all summer, though face stiff competition from around Europe.

The possibility also remains that Mbappe himself will opt to remain at Monaco for another season.

That has led Madrid to draw up a list of potential alternatives, which reportedly sees Rashford joined by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Timo Werner in the La Liga giant’s sights.

LIVERPOOL AND ARSENAL BATTLE FOR WINGER

Liverpool and Arsenal are both in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez, according to Diario Madridista.

The Winger has struggled for game time in Madrid’s star-studded line-up, and is considering how a move would boost his chances of going to the World Cup with Spain next summer.

However, Roma are another possible destination for the 26-year-old, who is likely to want first-team assurances before committing to a new club.

SANDRO STALLING AMID CHELSEA INTEREST

Juventus fear that Chelsea target Alex Sandro is stalling on a new deal with the club to try and force through a move to the Premier League Champions.

The left-back is currently with the rest of the Juventus squad in the US, but calciomercato report the Old Lady have received ‘no positive response’ to signing a potential new contract.

Chelsea are believed to have agreed a deal in principle with the Brazilan, but Juventus are standing firm on their valuation – a figure that the Blues are yet to come anywhere close to in negotiations thus far.

Juventus would, in an ideal world like to keep Sandro, and are under no pressure to sell, further strengthening their hand, while Manchester City are also reported to hold an interest.

AND THE REST

Barcelona could offer Arsenal target Arda Turan to Liverpool as part of a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho (Don Balon)

Barcelona forward Neymar, 25, has told team-mates he is joining Paris St-Germain, with the Ligue 1 club pursuing a £196m transfer (Le Parisen)

Barca want 23-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala from Juventus, if Neymar leaves (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign wantaway PSG right-back Serge Aurier (Telefoot)

Juventus are still interested in signing Emre Can, but Liverpool are determined to keep him at Anfield (Di Marzio)

Roma are close to agreeing a fee with Leicester for midfielder Riyad Mahrez (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan have admitted there is ‘absolutely no chance’ of them signing Man Utd target Toni Kroos from Real Madrid (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have offered midfielder Mario Lemina to Everton for €16million (Gazzetta dello Sport)