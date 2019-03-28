Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd and Arsenal fight for Belgium star

Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool to open talks over a €70m Italy star, while Man Utd and Arsenal are battling for two targets, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL COMPETE FOR WIDE REINFORCEMENTS

Manchester United will battle Arsenal for the signing of wide duo Alex Grimaldo and Yannick Carrasco this summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

It was claimed last month that the Gunners are in the market for a new full-back, with the club sending scouts to watch Grimaldo during Benfica’s ridiculous 10-0 win over Nacional.

Reports on Wednesday then offered an update on the situation by suggested the north London side are battling Juve for Grimaldo’s signature this summer.

However, Italian outlet Tuttosport now state that United are firmly in the hunt for the 23-year-old, having also been monitoring him closely in recent weeks.

Benfica apparently want around £35million (€40m) for Grimaldo, which Barcelona will receive a percentage of that due to a clause written into his contract.

Meanwhile, both United and Arsenal are also chasing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco, according to Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport.

The Gunners held talks earlier this year over a move for the Belgian but ultimately left it too late in the window to seal a move.

The player’s agent explained shortly afterwards why the move did not come around, but Carrasco recently admitted that he is still looking for a return to Europe this summer.

The Gunners are tipped to revisit their interest in the summer when funds are more freely available, and they face competition from United who are looking for depth in wide areas.

AND THE REST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on a move to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa – believed to have a €70m valuation – in the summer transfer window. Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and AS Monaco are also keen. (Tutto Napoli)

Real Madrid will target Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard this summer, with a €500m budget being touted. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona quartet Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets, Riqui Puig and Jean-Clair Todibo could all be sent to Ajax on loan to help them sign Mattijs De Ligt. (Sport)

Barcelona will reportedly demand €50m or above for Malcom this summer if he leaves the Nou Camp after just one season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are keen to offer Manchester United Philippe Coutinho or Malcom as part of a deal to bring England striker Marcus Rashford to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich have been told they will have to pay at least €100million (£85m) if they are to have any hope of signing wonderkid Kai Havertz in the summer tranfer window. (SportBild)

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly scouted Benfica teenager Jota during the international fixture between England’s Under-20s and Portugal’s Under-20s earlier this week. (A Bola)

Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan is among those being monitored by Arsenal. (Marca)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to rivals Man Utd for the signing of Juventus winger Douglas Costa. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea could listen to offers in excess of £43m for 18-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sport Bild)

Paraguay forward Sergio Diaz will remain with Real Madrid after Brazilian club Corinthians, where he has been on loan this season, decided against using their option to buy. (Marca)

Bayern Munich are set to battle Barcelona for the signature of Luka Jovic. (ESPN)

Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at Napoli despite Real Madrid and Man Utd interest as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to offer him a contract extension. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leicester are among a host of European clubs monitoring Chelsea’s 18-year-old Dutch forward Daishawn Redan. (Bild)

Phil Foden is set to snub interest from several Bundesliga clubs and stay at Manchester City despite being frustrated with the game-time he is being afforded. (Goal)

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has completed a move to Sao Paulo, the club announced on Wednesday.

Barcelona and Arsenal have joined the emerging queue for out-of-contract Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera. (ESPN)