Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal chase wonderkid; Milan star snubbed Real

Manchester United and Arsenal are both in the running to sign a highly-rated Spanish wonderkid, while a Milan star has revealed why he snubbed Real Madrid, according to Friday’s newspapers.

PREM PAIR TO BATTLE FOR VALENCIA STARLET

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly ready to do battle for a 15-year-old Valencia wonderkid.

Spanish youngster Ferhat Cogalan has been attracting interest throughout Europe, with Galatasaray and AC Milan also keen on the talented attacker.

Both United and Arsenal want to sign Cogalan before he pens a professional contract with Valencia and that the race is very much on to seal his signature, according to Turkish Football

Cogalan first came to United’s attention when former Old Trafford star Phil Neville recommended him from his time coaching at the La Liga club.

The player’s father, Sedat Cogalan, actually travelled to Manchester to have talks with United and was quoted as saying: “We’re in no hurry because Ferhat is in contract with Valencia until 2021.

“But when a club like Manchester United invites us, it is logical that we study the proposal, right?”

AND THE REST

Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, who has also been linked with Man Utd and Arsenal, in the January transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Genoa wonderkid Pietro Pellegri, 16, who has already scored three goals in Serie A (Calciomercato)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has revealed that he snubbed Real Madrid because he “feels at home” in Milan (Calciomercato)



Neymar left Barcelona ‘because of Messi’, according to former Barcelona star Jeremy Mathieu (SFR Sport)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he no longer dreams of moving to Real Madrid (RMC)



Barcelona are monitoring Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wanted to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens last summer (Calciomercato)



AC Milan are close to reaching an agreement for the signing of Nicolò Canalicchio, 16, who is contracted with Serie B side Ternana at the moment (Calciomercato)

Nigel Pearson, who was sacked by Leicester two years ago, is back working for the club’s owners again, having taken on the manager’s role at Belgium second tier outfit OH Leuven.