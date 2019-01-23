Manchester United are battling Atletico Madrid for an Inter Milan star, while Dortmund have picked a Prem star as their Christian Pulisic replacement, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD BACK IN FOR STAR CROATIA FORWARD

Manchester United have a clear path to land long-term target Ivan Perisic in a cut-price deal, according to the latest reports.

The Croatian star has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last three transfer windows and he revealed that a move was close to happening in 2018.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic admitted.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, [Luciano] Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role.”

Calciomercato claimed earlier in the month that Inter are looking to offload players in order to fund a number of additions, and Perisic is one player who is apparently available.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims that United, along with LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid, have approached Inter over a possible January deal.

However, it states that Perisic will only be allowed to leave if a replacement comes in the opposite direction, with Anthony Martial one of the names mentioned.

Corriere della Sera also reports that United are currently in talks with Inter about the possible transfer, that has been rumoured to cost around £40million.

AND THE REST

James Rodriguez has reportedly been absent from Bayern Munich training as transfer speculation mounts over his future, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his admirers (Don Balon)

Juventus have knocked the doors of Arsenal and Chelsea for information on Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal as well as Andreas Christensen of Chelsea (Tuttosport)

Inter are in talks to extend the contract of Mauro Icardi who has a €110million release clause that can be activated in the first two weeks of July (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AS Roma have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Brescia midfielder and Chelsea target Sandro Tonali (SportItalia)

Valencia have identified Torino striker Andrea Belotti as a January transfer target, as they look to replace Michy Batshuayi (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, as a replacement for the outgoing Christian Pulisic (Bild)

Real Madrid are prepared to include James Rodriguez in any deal to sign to Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen (AS)

Juventus and Inter Milan are going up against each other in the January market in pursuit of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (Marca)

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has expressed his desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to join Juventus (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are ready to pay Frenkie de Jong €16million (£14m) a year in order to beat a host of rivals to the young Ajax midfielder’s signature (Goal)

Barcelona fear a ‘revenge attack’ from Paris Saint-Germain in the form of activating the release clause of one of their key players after missing out on Frenkie De Jong, including Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Sergio Busquets (AS)

Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals is set to join Napoli (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle have made a £4.3m bid to sign 23-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid for Everton’s Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye (L’Equipe)

AC Milan have reached an agreement with Genoa for Piatek after agreeing to pay 35m euros (£30.68m) up front, instead of instalments (Various)

Milan are after Dutch duo Steven Bergwijn and Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Corriere dello Sport)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 28, has agreed to join Marseille from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice on a six-month contract (L’Equipe)