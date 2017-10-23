Euro Paper Talk: Draxler in, Coutinho out at Liverpool; Reus’ United link

Manchester United and Arsenal have made enquiries over a surprise January raid for a Dortmund star, while Liverpool want one of PSG’s top performers, according to Monday’s European papers.

PREM DUO SCRAP IT OUT FOR DORTMUND STAR

Borussia Dortmund star playmaker Marco Reus has emerged as a surprise January target for both Arsenal and Manchester United, according to reports in the German media.

The 28-year-old – out wit injury since May – recently admitted he would consider a move to five or six clubs when his Dortmund deal comes to an end.

While the player looks unlikely to leave while injured, Bild claims both Arsenal and United have made enquiries to the Bundesliga side ahead of a possible January swoop.

Reus has long been linked with a Premier League move, but has stayed with Dortmund while players like Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski have all moved on for Bayern Munich.

LIVERPOOL IDENTIFY COUTINHO REPLACEMENT

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up PSG man Julian Draxler as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho, according to reports from France.

French outlet Telefoot claim that Klopp has been monitoring the German international for some time with an eye for a possible January move.

Draxler has struggled to establish himself in the first team at the Parc des Princes this season, with Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, the report does claim that Draxler is happy at PSG and the French club does not want to sell him currently.

There is a possibility though that the Ligue 1 club may have to sell players to fall inside UEFA’s Financial Fair Play boundaries, although Draxler could still stay.

Nevertheless, the future of Coutinho has a big say in whether Liverpool make a move, as it is likely they will have plenty of cash to source a replacement.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Klopp will open the door for Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho to leave in January, with the Catalan club poised to make another bid for the Brazilian.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in bringing Arsenal target Marco Asensio to the club (Diario Gol)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is close to having a medical with Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are being linked with hiring Conte at the end of the season and the rossoneri have confirmed Montella will remain in charge of the Rossoneri. If, however, Chelsea will make a dramatic choice in the coming hours, they could well contact Conte to offer him the job (Calciomercato)

Neymar has accepted responsibility for his actions after getting sent off in PSG’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Marseille on Sunday night (L’Equipe)

Juventus plan to activate Emre Can’s release clause in January (Calciomercato)

Leonardo Bonucci has offered the AC Milan captaincy to Riccardo Montolivo (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have been watching Dortmund’s 17-year-old starlet and ex Manchester City man Jadon Sancho (Sport Bild)

Algerian international attacking midfielder/winger Riyad Mahrez (26) is still a target for AS Roma (TMW)

Pep Guardiola wants to bring Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam to Manchester City (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan are long time admirers of Lazio star Stefan De Vrij who will see his contract expire at the end of the season (Calciomercato)

The AC Milan board are weighing up the chance to sack Vincenzo Montella, due to the team’s poor results so far, with Paulo Sousa a possible successor (Il Messeggaro)

