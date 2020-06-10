Man Utd have been cleared to sign a prolific striker after positive talks, Chelsea could swap Jorginho for a Brazil winger, while Newcastle are nearing a €100m club-record deal, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED SET TO END STRIKER SEARCH WITH BEN YEDDER DEAL

Manchester United look set to end their hunt to sign a new striker after a further round of talks with the agent of Wissam Ben Yedder.

The Monaco striker finished the season as joint top scorer in Ligue 1 after scoring 18 times and weighing in with seven assists in 26 appearances.

But the Ligue 1 outfit accept they face an impossible task retaining his services after finishing outside the European places.

As such, Le 10 Sport claim they are willing to santion his sale for the same €40m (£35.6m) fee they paid Sevilla for his services last summer.

Furthermore, it’s claimed United have already held a series of transfer talks with the player’s agent Meissa N’diaye and it’s claimed the move to Old Trafford is of interest to Ben Yedder.

The 29-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Odion Ighalo, who despite extending his stay until January, will return to Shanghai Shenua when his loan expires.

In addition, it’s claimed Monaco have initiated talks over a deal to sign Andrea Belotti as his replacement.

Italy striker Belotti – once on United’s radar himself – is set to leave Torino this summer if the price is right.

If United do land Ben Yedder, there’s no doubting they’ll be landing a player who knows his way to goal. The striker has netted 171 goals in 366 career appearances – a notch every 2.14 outings.

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid will rival any Manchester United bid to sign Jadon Sancho after a report stressed he has now leapt to the top of Florentino Perez’s wanted list (Le 10 Sport)

Chelsea are considering a proposal from Juventus to sign Jorginho in a straight swap for winger Douglas Costa (SportMediaSet)

Philippe Coutinho is leaning towards a €100m move to Newcastle this summer after it was claimed his representatives “believe in the project” at St James’ Park. Any deal would depend entirely on the Saudia Arabia takeover going through, however (France Football)

Super Lig club Goztepe have emerged as contenders to sign Loris Karius, with Liverpool open to offers for the German, who could leave for a nominal fee this summer (Aksam)

Velez Sarsfield have admitted they face an impossible task in trying to keep their star attraction Thiago Almada away from Man Utd (ESPN)

Real Madrid are ready to move for Paul Pogba after Rennes stood by their €75m asking price for teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Le 10 Sport)

Everton remain favourites to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of Schalke, but have been told to raise their initial €22m bid to nearer the €25m mark (Sport)

RB Leipzig would rather sell Arsenal , Tottenham and Man Utd target Dayot Upamecano this summer, than lose the 21-year-old French defender on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2021 (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye says he has no intention of leaving, after the 30-year former Everton man was linked with a summer move to Wolves (Le 10 Sport)

FC Utrecht have confirmed 16-year-old goalkeeper Mikki van Sas will join Manchester City ahead of rival interest from Manchester United and Barcelona (Sport)

Inter Milan are on track to secure the signing of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali in a deal worth €30m plus performance-related bonuses (Sky Italia)

Rayo Vallecano teenage star Fabian Luzzi has chosen to join Barcelona ahead of offers from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Dijon sporting director Peguy Luyindula is considering the possibility of signing 38-year-old free agent and former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse (France Football)

Parma are looking into a summer swoop for Lecce teenager Filippo Falco, who they view as a replacement for Juventus-bound Dejan Kulusevski (Nicolo Schira)

Valencia are keen to sign Mexico defender Cesar Montes, who plays his football for Monterrey (Marca)

Ajax are ready to sanction the sale of Manchester United target Donny van de Beek this summer after making an approach to sign Davy Klaasen, the former Everton man, as his successor (VI)

Napoli are in negotiations to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has also been linked with Lazio and AC Milan (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Thiago Silva wants to stay in Europe after being told his Paris Saint-Germain contract will not be renewed, and believes he can play at a top club for at least two more seasons (ESPN)

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are all chasing a deal to sign Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund (90 minutes)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller remains confident his side can retain the services of Kai Havertz after Chelsea became the latest club to be linked with the 20-year-old (ARD)

Fans can start returning to Spanish football matches from 29 June as stadiums begin to partially reopen (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have until 7 July to meet the €111m euro (£99m) release clause for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez before it expires (Mundo Deportivo)

Fiorentina’s Manchester United-linked winger Federico Chiesa should avoid making a tempting move to Old Trafford, according to Nuno Gomes (Goal)

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico is wanted by Schalke this summer as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Alexander Nubel (Fijaches)