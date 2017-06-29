Euro Paper Talk: Real offer Chelsea £105m swap; United eye Greece star

Chelsea will try to tempt Chelsea to sell Eden Hazard by offering them £50m and a £55m player in exchange, while Manchester United were the club behind Kostas Manolas’ transfer U-turn, according to Thursday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID OFFER CHELSEA SWAP DEAL

Real Madrid are still working on deals to sign Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe – despite reports their efforts would end in failure.

Chelsea are set to offer Hazard a deal to make him the Premier League’s best-paid player on £300,000 a week and ward off Real’s interest in the Belgian – but Spanish outlet OK Diario claims Zinedine Zidane has told Bernabeu officials to make him their No 1 priority.

And the publication claims they will offer Chelsea £50million plus James Rodriguez, who is valued at £55million, to tempt Chelsea to sell the former Lille star.

In addition, OK Diario add Monaco star Mbappe remains a top Real transfer target.

Mbappe is liked by Zidane, but with the club ready to spend a world-record package on Hazard, they may shelve efforts to land the Monaco man until next summer, with the forward expected to sign a new deal with the club soon which will give him a reported 900% pay rise.

REPORT CLAIMS MAN UTD ARE BEHIND MANOLAS U-TURN

Reports in the Italian media claim it was Manchester United, and not Chelsea, behind Kostas Manolas’ decision to snub a €35m move to Zenit on Wednesday.

The Greece defender was on the brink of signing for the Russians before a last-minute phone call – reportedly from an English club – prompted the player to stall on the deal.

The English-based press believe that club to be Chelsea, who have held a long-standing interest in Manolas, but reports in the Corriere dello Sport actually claim the interest comes from Manchester United.

With United having already signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica, it seems unlikely that the club would bring in two central defensive signings, so it remains to be seen whether the report has any foundation.

The paper also claims Juventus remain keen on Manolas and the Serie A champions could also make a late intervention for the former Olympiacos star.

CHELSEA TARGET LEWANDOWSKI BID

Chelsea are emerging as favourites to sign unhappy Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and are ready to make the striker their No 1 target, according to reports in Germany.

German newspaper Bild claims the Poland striker is ready to ask to leave the Bundesliga champions after questioning their abilities to challenge Europe’s best for the Champions League – a trophy he has ambitions to win before he retires.

The star forward turns 29 in August and it’s claimed he feels Bayern’s chances have been rapidly reduced following the retirement of Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm.

The paper claims both Chelsea and Arsenal are keen, and that Antonio Conte could make the striker his No 1 target as negotiations over the cost of Romelu Lukaku continue to drag on with Everton.

It’s believed Conte would prefer to sign Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, but technical director Michael Emenalo wants Lukaku; a move for Lewandowski could be seen as a compromise between the two men, with Bayern valuing the free-scoring Pole at £75million.

Bild also say that the former Borussia Dortmund star would snub a new contract offer from Bayern should they table one amid the speculation of his unrest.

AND THE REST

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could perform a U-turn and may sign a new deal to stay at Inter Milan (Gazetta dello Sport)

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is in advanced talks with Trabzonspor over a summer transfer (Haberturk)

Chelsea remain favourites to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus despite PSG offering both Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier as part of the package (Gazetta dello Sport)

AC Milan still dream of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and could make a last-gasp bid to prevent him join Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Torino have rejected Man Utd’s opening €70million bid for Andrea Belotti (Tuttosport)

Napoli have no intention of letting Pepe Reina and Faouzi Ghoulam leave despite only having 12 months left on their San Paolo deals (La Repubblica)

Marseille have pulled out of the race to sign £17.6m-rated Besiktas star Oguzhan Ozyakup and he could now be targeted by Arsenal and West Ham (La Provence)

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed their interest in signing Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel – but insists they are yet to receive an offer from Juventus for Steven N’Zonzi (Sport)

Chelsea have asked Bayern Munich over the availability of defender Jerome Boateng and are set to make a €30million bid (Sky Italia)

Juventus have offered €15million to sign right-back Danilo from Real Madrid. Juve have made the Brazilian their No 1 target to replace Man City-bound Dani Alves (Corriere dello Sport)

Torino have placed Napoli’s Duvan Zapata and Barcelona’s Thomas Vermaelen on their wanted list (Tuttosport)

AC Milan have struck a €14million deal with Santos for midfielder Thiago Maia (Calciomercato)

​Juventus are set to make an opening €40million bid to sign Federico Bernardeschi (Corriere dello Sport)

Sampdoria and Bologna are interested in signing former Inter star Wesley Sneijder, despite interest in the player from MLS (Tuttosport)

Inter are stepping their efforts to snatch Angel Di Maria from PSG (Tuttosport)