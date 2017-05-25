Euro Paper Talk: Man City and Man Utd battle over keeper deal

Manchester United and rivals City are reportedly ready to do battle for a Brazilian keeper, while Barcelona are keen on a United midfielder, according to Thursday’s European press.

UNITED AND CITY TO FACE-OFF FOR BENFICA STOPPER

Manchester United and rivals City are reportedly ready to do battle for one of Brazil’s most promising goalkeepers.

Ederson Moraes has been outstanding at Benfica this season as they claimed the Portuguese Liga title and, according to Record, could be available for €30 million.

United and City are both on the look-out for new keepers this summer, with David de Gea expected to swap Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, while Claudio Bravo is likely to leave City after just one season at The Etihad.

It had been rumoured that Ederson had a €44 million release clause in his contract but it appears that Benfica are willing to accept much less to cash in on their 23-year-old asset.

BARCA TARGET MOVE FOR MAN UNITED STAR

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera this summer.

Sport reports that Barca are looking for a box-to-box midfielder and have been impressed with Herrera’s excellent performances for United this season.

Their interest is perhaps not that surprising given that potential new boss Ernesto Valverde coached Herrera during the Spain star’s spell at Athletic Bilbao.

The 27-year-old has just over a year remaining on his United contract but Jose Mourinho is expected to offer him a new deal due to his outstanding form since the Portuguese tactician arrived at Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi has agreed to terms with Barcelona over a new four-year contract worth €40m a year (Cadena COPE)



Monaco are set to join Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez (Italian press)

Bayern Munich are not keen on paying €60 million for Alexis Sanchez (Suddeutsche Zeitung)



Manchester City are back in the race for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, who is also a major target for Barcelona (Sport)

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma are reportedly among Marseille’s transfer targets (L’Equipe)



Reported Liverpool transfer target Leon Goretzka has poured cold water over reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

Andres Iniesta has placed doubt over his future after revealing that there is a chance that he may not end his career at Barcelona (RAC1)



Juventus are pulling out of the race for Arsenal, Inter and Napoli target Corentin Tolisso (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are ready to offer Alvaro Morata a big raise in order to keep him at the Bernabeu (AS Sport)

Inter are chasing Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby to replace Jeison Murillo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

