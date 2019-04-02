Arsenal have won the 20+ team race to land a Brazilian starlet, while Man Utd are ready to fix two problem positions with a big-money raid, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD CLEARED TO LAUNCH £129M RAID

Manchester United have been cleared to launch a stunning £129million raid for a LaLiga duo, if the latest reports are to be believed.

After clarifying the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United chief Ed Woodward is expected to back the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

With Ander Herrera seemingly set for Paris Saint-Germain, Solskjaer is expected to go after a midfielder, and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

They claim that Barca would be tempted to part with the 31-year-old, who has also been linked with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, if they receive an offer of €50million (£43m).

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is expected to be in the market for a new centre-half, with questions marks over the United rearguard this season, which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven.

A report from El Chiringuito (via Sportsmole) suggests that the Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of target Raphael Varane.

They claim that Varane has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, amid links with an £86million move to United.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus are also believed to be interested in the France international, who seemingly has his heart firmly set on a new challenge.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have reportedly seen off competition from more than 20 top European clubs to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli. (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are at the head of the queue to sign Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho in this summer’s transfer window. (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly decided to choose a transfer to Real Madrid as his next destination. (El Chiringuito)

Real Madrid are readying ambitious Premier League raids that will see them move for Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard. (AS)

Tottenham have also joined the race to sign Juventus forward Douglas Costa this summer. The 28-year-old has also interested Manchester United and Manchester City, while Chelsea and Paris St-Germain have previously been linked with the Brazil international. (Tuttosport)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid to go after Saint-Etienne midfielder and Man Utd target William Saliba. (Don Balon)

Lyon are prepared to sell in-demand midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in this summer’s transfer window. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal have identified Marseille Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta, the former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper, as their main target for the position with the Spaniard tempted by the approach. (L’Equipe)

Man Utd are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Roma starlet Justin Kluivert, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be an admirer of his talents. (Calciomercato.com)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares in this summer’s transfer window. (Tuttmercato)

Liverpool are plotting a summer swoop on the ranks at Benfica. (Correio da Manha)

Atletico Madrid defender Jose María Gimenez is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. (AS)

Inter are looking to bring in Karim Benzema as part of any deal to send Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid. (Don Balon)