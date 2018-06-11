Euro Paper Talk: Spurs to bag €35m former Liverpool target

Manchester United look set to finalise a double €120m defensive signing this week, while Tottenham are tipped to land a former Liverpool target for €35m, according to Monday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED CLOSE ON DEFENSIVE DUO

Manchester United are expected to sign two defenders this week as Jose Mourinho takes his summer spending hurtling towards the £180million mark.

Having already brought in Fred (£52.5m) and Diogo Dalot for £20m, the United boss is close to sanctioning the signings of Toby Alderweireld (£70m) from Tottenham and Augsberg’s Philipp Max (£35.2m).

According to reports in Belgium paper Het Laatste, United are ready to spend up to £70m to land Alderweireld, despite the fact the player could leave for just £25m next summer.

A clause in Alderweireld’s deal allows him to leave for just £25m next summer, but Mourinho’s determination to land the player and partner him up with Eric Bailly will see the move go ahead imminently.

Part of the outlay over Alderweireld could be offset by the potential sale of Victor Lindelof, who has been linked with a big-money move to Everton.

Meanwhile, United are ready to swoop for Max after seeing efforts to land Alex Sandro hit a brick wall. The Brazilian is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Juventus worth €4m a season – leaving United instead to turn their attentions to Max.

But reports in Germany claim Mourinho could cause a surprise by launching a swoop for Max, who has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most creative stars.

The Augsburg star claimed an impressive 13 assists in 33 league appearances in the season just finished as his side finished 12th in the Bundesliga.

And now it seems a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards with a source close to Max telling CalcioInsider: “He is keen to move up in the career, he loves the Premier League and is ready to join Manchester United – his favourite club.

“Philipp is the best (left back in Germany) and at his peak now, Augsburg would want around €40m.”

Max, 24, has a contract at the German club until 2022 and was recently left out of Joachim Low’s Germany squad to take to the World Cup in Russia.

The signing of both Alderweireld and Max will cost United a combined €120m (£105.8m)

AND THE REST

Tottenham are plotting a shock raid on Barcelona to beat Inter Milan to the signing of Rafinha, who has a €35million exit clause in his contract. The Brazilian was subject of interest from Liverpool last summer (Sport)

Liverpool are close to agreeing a two-year loan deal for Ousmane Dembele after the failure to land Lyon star Nabil Fekir

Napoli and Real Sociedad are interested in signing Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma keeper Alisson Becker has hinted he could secure a move to Liverpool this week

Juventus are in advanced talks for long-term Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin and want to get the €18m deal done before his profile rises during the World Cup (Corriere dello Sport)

Leeds United are favourites ahead of Galatasaray to sign Abel Hernandez after offering £40,000 a week, versus the £33,000 a week on the table in Turkey (Hurriyet)

Real Betis are confident of closing in on a deal for Newastle United midfielder Mikel Merino (ABC de Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid exit has helped Mateo Kovacic edge closer to a Los Blancos exit – with Juventus tipped as his destination (AS)

Napoli are eyeing a move for former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu after failing to agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Arsenal target Bernd Leno (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Valencia have reportedly agreed terms with Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro for a summer move with just a transfer fee needing to be agreed (Super Deporte)

Paris Saint-Germain will announce the signing of veteran goalkeper Gianluigi Buffon next week (Calciomercato)

Sevilla and Valencia both hold an interest in signing Sporting CP central defender Sebastian Coates (ABC de Sevilla)

Juventus are drawing up a new contract for Manchester United target Alex Sandro with his pay set to increase to €4m a year and on a deal until 2022 (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are plotting a swap deal with PSG that will see Anthony Martial and £167m in exchange for Kylian Mbappe (Don Balon)

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a major target for Real Madrid this summer (Don Balon)

New Inter Milan signing Lautaro Martinez will have a release clause of €110million in his Nerazzurri contract (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan will decide on the future of Wolves and Monaco target Andre Silva after the World Cup (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a €150m (£132m) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and blow Manchester United out of the water in the race for the Lazio star (Il Messagero)

Monaco are targeting Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio this summer (Il Messagero)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has made it clear that he wants to move to AC Milan this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Two-time Premier League winner N’Golo Kante remains a target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with his agent having met PSG officials for talks this weekend (ParisUnited)