Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd cleared to sign two wingers for combined €140m

Manchester United have been told two winger targets can leave and how much they will cost, while Liverpool are readying a move for a €55m-rated striker, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD LEARN ASKING PRICE FOR TOP TWO WINGER TARGETS

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to sign two wingers this summer after both clubs named the prices to allow them to leave.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to be handed the permanent reins at Old Trafford this summer, the Norwegian is busy drafting together a list of targets – and the capture of a new wideman is likely to be a priority with Alexis Sanchez likely to be moved on.

And the club has received a boost ahead of a potential summer foray after learning that two of those potential arrivals have both been cleared to leave their current clubs this summer.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have informed United, as well as fellow suitors Chelsea and Tottenham, that Gareth Bale will be allowed to move on this summer, with his asking price already set at €90m (£77m).

Real are looking to remodel their attack this summer and with the likes of Neymar and Eden Hazard in their sights, Bale is seen as one player they are willing to move on.

If the fee for the 29-year-old appears too high, United could look at Douglas Costa, who at €50million represents a cheaper alternative.

According to Calciomercato, that’s the price United have been quoted to sign the Brazilian, who has seen his game-time restricted by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and has seen his reputation tarnished by some unsavoury incidents both on and off the field.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are plotting an official approach for Luka Jovic, who has starred on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt this season, and has been told he can leave parent club Benfica for €55m. However, the Serbian striker still prefers to join Barcelona this summer (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich have agreed deals to sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer. The Bundesliga giants also expect to secure the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Harvetz (Sport Bild)

Juventus are likely to withdraw from the race to sign Man Utd and Man City target Tanguy Ndombele due to Lyon’s €80m asking price for the midfielder (Rai Sport)

Barcelona and Real Madrid both want to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, currently on loan at Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain (El Desmarque)

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly Roma’s first choice to replace incoming Arsenal sporting director Monchi this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Lille boss Christophe Galtier has admitted it will be hard for his club to retain the services of in-form attacker Nicolas Pepe this summer, amid talk Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are keen (Sport)

Thomas Meunier is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season with his contract due to expire in 2020 (Le Parisien)

Real Madrid will prioritise Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard their number one transfer target for this summer (AS)

Jose Mourinho has strongly hinted he would welcome the chance to return to Inter Milan if the chance arises (Gazzettta dello Sport)

Reliable economic journalist Marco Bellinazzo claims Juventus could sell Cristiano Ronaldo either in summer 2019 or summer 2020 due to their long-term financial planning (Il Bianconero)

Tottenham are still reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan’s Croatian winger Ivan Perisic this summer (Tuttosport)

Torino are interested in signing AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone (Tuttosport)

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has backed his former striker and new AC Milan golden boy Krzysztof Piatek to score 35 goals this season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United star David de Gea is reportedly ‘in danger of pricing himself out of a new deal at the club’ as negotiations continue and Juventus and PSG wait in the wings

Juventus have no intention of bringing Gonzalo Higuain back to the club after his loan spell at Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Radamel Falcao has arrived in Rome for talks over a summer transfer with an unnamed club – believed to be either Lazio or AC Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi wants to stay in Serie A if he leaves Inter Milan this summer, with Napoli and Juventus being tipped as his most likely destinations (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan’s hopes of replacing Icardi with Edin Dzeko have suffered a blow after the Bosnian indicated he is now willing to sign a new deal at Roma (Premium Sport)