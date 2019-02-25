Manchester United are growing in confidence they could land an AC Milan star this summer, while a Liverpool and Chelsea target finds himself the subject of a €120m offer, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD PUT FEELERS OUT FOR MILAN CENTRE HALF

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, according to reports in the Italian media.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are ready to follow-up on previous manager Jose Mourinho’s recommendation that the signing of a new centre-half is of paramount importance this summer – and will hope it’s a case of third-time lucky as far as Italy lynchpin Romagnoli is concerned.

According to Calciomercato, United will turn to the Milan skipper after seeing efforts to talk Napoli into selling Kalidou Kouibaly fail, while they also face an equally tough task in convincing Inter Milan to part ways with Milan Skriniar, who is in talks over a new deal.

However, it’s reported they could have more success with 24-year-old Romagnoli, who despite being described as a vital cog in the Milan side, could look to leave if the club fail to secure Champions League football at the end of the season.

And that has given United all the encouragement they need to launch a reported €75m bid for the defender.

Despite persistent rumours over Romagnoli, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has said his young captain “does not have a price” and insists they are not looking to sell.

MAN CITY WIN RACE FOR HARRY KANE WITH INCREDIBLE PROPOSAL

Harry Kane will move to Manchester City this summer after Tottenham were ready to accept an astonishing offer of £86million plus Gabriel Jesus for their prolific frontman, according to reports.

The talismanic Tottenham striker, linked with moves to some of the world’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, is poised to make the shock move north this summer to City, according to Diario Gol.

They claim Pep Guardiola’s side will win the race to sign the prolific frontman as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero by offering Tottenham an enormous cash injection as well as an immediate replacement in Gabriel Jesus.

The Spanish outlet claim Tottenham value Kane at €200m and will accept City’s offer of Jesus (valued at €100m) plus a further cash offer of €100m (£86m).

Kane has done little to indicate he wants to leave Totteham any time soon, but the paper claims he will be tempted by the chance of winning trophies at City and for the chance to play under Pep Guardiola, while the transfer will also further his quest to beat Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s highest-ever goalscorer.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich have launched a €120m offer for Liverpool and Chelsea target Marco Asensio (Don Balon)

Torino will reportedly take up their €10m purchase option on Chelsea wing-back Ola Aina (Tuttosport)

Diego Simeone has praised the impact of Alvaro Morata at Atletico Madrid but insists he is not in competition with Diego Costa (Marca)

The future of James Rodriguez remains in the hands of parent club Real Madrid, according to the German club’s president Uli Hoeness (AS)

Former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has been offered a new job as coach of the Iran national team (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are ready to pay the €3m release clause in Monchi’s Roma contract to ensure they can appoint the Spaniard as their sporting director with immediate effect (Il Leggo)

Monchi is already working on targets at Arsenal – and has Nicolas Pepe and Marcus Thuram in his sights (various)

Inter Milan hope to persuade Mauro Icardi – a target for Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid – to sign a new contract by reducing his exit clause from €110m to €80m (La Repubblica)

Manchester United are preparing to launch a €75m offer to Barcelona for midfield star Ivan Rakitic in an effort to beat Bayern Munich and Chelsea to his signing – despite the midfielder pleading to stay at the Nou Camp (Marca)

Chelsea and Real Madrid have made contact to sign Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, the 19-year-old tipped for such a bright future that Mino Raiola has made him his No 1 target to add to his list of clients (La Repubblica)

Inter Milan are preparing a €75m summer move for Romelu Lukaku after targeting a move for either the Belgian or Colombia forward Duvan Zapata of Atalanta (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona have given Liverpool and Tottenham a boost by cooling their interest in PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also rejected reports that the club are interested in bringing in Arsene Wenger as sporting director (Telefoot)

Santiago Solari insisted Gareth Bale was “ecstatic” after scoring Real Madrid’s winner against Levante on Sunday – despite the Wales star appearing to shrug off his team-mates’ celebrations on the pitch

Marseille have made an approach for Strasbourg full-back Kenny Lala in January (Telefoot)

AC Milan will make another attempt to sign Moise Kean from Juventus this summer (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the hunt to sign in-form Lille star Nicolas Pepe, who could move for around €50m this summer

Barcelona are ready to bid €110m (£95m) for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez who has also been linked with Chelsea (AS)

Newcastle are prepared to break their transfer record and have agreed a £51m deal to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton, 22, from Hoffenheim in the summer (Sport1)

Everton have made an approach to sign Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, 27 (Le10Sport)