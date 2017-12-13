Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd told Lazio ace will cost £95m; PSG bid €100m for Atletico stopper

Manchester United have been linked with an unlikely £180million triple swoop in January, while Real Madrid have named their asking price for Gareth Bale with a new suitor emerging, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED LINKED WITH LAZIO STAR AND BARCELONA DUO

The widening chasm between Manchester United and Manchester City will prompt Jose Mourinho to embark on a huge January spending spree, if reports are to be believed.

According to Tuttosport, Mourinho has made the signing of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic one of his top priorities and is desperate to bring the Serbian to the club as a long-term midfield partner for Paul Pogba.

The 22-year-old has recently been linked with Juventus and Manchester City, while interest from Barcelona – who are tipped to make a January move for the player if they miss out on Leon Goretzka – could push the deal up to £95million.

Lazio president Lotito, however, has recently claimed that the Old Lady ‘does not have the money’ to afford the talented midfielder, leaving United, City and Barcelona to slug it out over his services.

​Milinkovic-Savic has five goals and two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with Lazio having rejected a €70million bid for the midfielder last summer.

United meanwhile are once again being tipped to move for Barcelona duo Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Mourinho is ready to meet the £50m buy-out clause in the contract of powerful defender Umtiti after receiving encouragement from the player that he would consider a move to Old Trafford.

Versatile star Roberto, meanwhile, would cost £35million.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to land Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in January and are prepared to pay €100m (Diario Gol)

Mesut Ozil has asked Barcelona to let him know if they plan to make a move for him in January. If they won’t, it looks likely the player will sign a new deal at Arsenal (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are sticking by their €90million asking price for Gareth Bale – and could sell him as early as January after Man City joined Spurs and Man Utd in the race to sign the Welshman (Diario Gol)

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Atletico Madrid to check on the January availability of defender Sime Vrsaljko (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter director of football Walter Sabatini will travel to China to meet Inter president and discuss the January transfer strategies (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Faouzi Ghoulam insists he never thought about leaving Napoli in January, despite links to Liverpool and Man City (Il Mattino)

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Dani Ceballos and Andre Gomes (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has dismissed claims he wants to leave the club next year (AS)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has told Juventus he has no wish to join them – but has refused to rule out a move to PSG or Real Madrid (Calciomercato)

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to act fast to sign Arsenal and Man Utd target Leon Goretzka (Diario Gol)

The agent of Barcelona target Yerry Mina has confirmed other clubs still want to sign the Colombian defender, amid talk Borussia Dortmund are ready to move for the Palmerias man (Radio Cope)

Manchester United and Inter Milan are talking about a possible Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Joao Mario swap deal (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United urged to make £155m bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala if they want to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City

Goncalo Guedes is expected to return to first-team football with Valencia ahead of schedule following a fractured metatarsal (Marca)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all on the trail of Germany Under-21 midfielder Nadiem Amiri