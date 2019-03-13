Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd eye double raid for £315m Brazil duo

Manchester United are lining up a stunning double raid for two Brazil stars, while Arsenal are battling Liverpool for a full-back target, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TO PAIR £315M BRAZIL DUO

Manchester United have huge plans for the coming summer as they are ready to sanction a £315million double raid, reports claim.

Despite comments from inside the PSG camp that star winger Neymar is going nowhere, United are apparently still keen on trying their luck with a huge summer move.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils will try their luck by preparing a huge package to temp the Parisians to sell in a deal which could cost £215million.

The Brazilian left Barcelona for the French capital in August 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200million, and has constantly been linked with an exit.

Recently, Italian transfer site Calciomercato (via UOL Esporte) stated that Neymar has chosen to remain at PSG next season, hinting that he has ‘unfinished business’.

Despite this, the report from Don Balon claims that United will try and tempt Neymar to uproot once again by pairing him with his Brazil international team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

Rumours in the Independent on Wednesday added fuel to the fire that Coutinho could move to Old Trafford, while the Daily Mirror suggested a £100m fee could be enough to see the former Liverpool star in a United shirt.

AND THE REST

Arsenal must reportedly fend off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool if they are to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. (Don Balon)

Chelsea are concerned there is nothing they can do to stop Belgian forward Eden Hazard leaving the club for Real Madrid. The Blues are expected to ask for at least £100m to sell the 28-year-old. (ESPN)

Manchester United have sent scouts to cast an eye over Benfica duo Joao Felix and Ruben Dias. (Record)

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and French Karim Benzema vetoed Jose Mourinho’s possible return to Real Madrid as manager. Zinedine Zidane was reappointed on Monday just 10 month after leaving. (Sport)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly making it clear to his club that he only wants a transfer to Manchester United or to stay at the Bernabeu. (Don Balon)

Chelsea are confident they will be able to keep N’Golo Kante this summer amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid. (ESPN)

Barcelona midfielder Arthur believes Neymar has the “option” to sign for Real Madrid in the future. (Goal)

Thomas Tuchel has said he is not bothered by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s comments on rumoured targets Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, insisting “everyone wants” the PSG pair.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will remain on loan with Besiktas despite the coach of the Turkish club saying “something is wrong” with the 25-year-old. (ESPN)

Karius could take legal action against Besiktas over unpaid wages after going without a salary for four months. (Goal)

Bayern Munich will hold talks with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski over a contract extension. The 30-year-old had been linked with Real Madrid. (Goal)