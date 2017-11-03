Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd eye Real midfielder; Arsenal want Chelsea youngster

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a Real Madrid star, while Arsenal will raid Chelsea for a young star, according to Friday’s European papers.

DE VRIJ DENIES TALK OF NEW LAZIO DEAL

Lazio star Stef De Vrij has claimed that “there is no certainty” that he will sign a new deal with the club.

The Holland international was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool all summer but Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare denied reports that the former Feyenoord defender would be on his way, stating instead that De Vrij would sign a new deal.

“The next few hours will be decisive, but we’re in a good place and there will be positive news soon,” Tare told Sky Sport Italia.

However, De Vrij, who has also been linked with Manchester United, immediately denied Tare’s comments and told the same media outlet that there is “still no certainty.”

“I can’t say anything and I can’t add anything to what has been said in recent times.

“It’s a great honour to wear the Lazio shirt, I’m fine here and playing for a top team certainly helps, but I haven’t signed anything yet. We’re talking, but patience is needed.”

MOURINHO IDENTIFIES TOP UNITED TRANSFER TARGET

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as his top Manchester United transfer target.

The United chief has been strongly linked with a move for Monaco star Fabinho but now views Kroos as the ideal addition to his first XI, according to Calciomercato.

Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of the German World Cup winner but will have a struggle on his hands if he thinks he can land the 27-year-old next summer.

Real regard Kroos as a key member of their side and would seek an enormous offer to even consider selling him.

Mourinho, who spent three years in charge at The Bernabeu, is still looking for more midfield additions, given Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation and the likelihood that Michael Carrick will either move on or retire in the summer.

AND THE REST

PSG star Edinson Cavani’s agent has revealed that the Uruguayan superstar dreams of a return to Napoli

Juventus are targeting a six-month loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Gomes (Tuttosport)

Sporting Lisbon star William Carvalho, a target for Arsenal, West Ham and Juventus, wants to leave in the summer (Record)

Juventus have joined AC Milan in the race for Real Madrid man Dani Ceballos (AS)

Arsenal face competition from Newcastle for 23-year-old Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (Calciomercato)

The agent of Inter defender Milan Skriniar has denied the player is set to join Barcelona (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus decided against a move for PSG star Angel Di Maria in the summer as his wage demands were too high (Fideo)

Premier League side Everton have targeted Dutch veteran manager Guus Hiddink (TransferMarketWeb)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka will let his contract expire and join Barcelona at the end of the season (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has returned to training (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich are considering Giuseppe Rossi as a potential short-term back-up option for Robert Lewandowski (Sport Bild)

Arsenal are plotting a shock raid of Chelsea for Charly Musonda (Foot Mercato)

Napoli have set their sights on Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo (Il Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan could miss out on Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri (Calciomercato)

