Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd face battle for €155m Serie A star

Manchester United will have to battle Real Madrid for a Serie A star, while Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a £53m Lyon star, according to Sunday’s European papers.

MAN UTD BATTLE FOR €155M MIDFIELDER

Real Madrid have joined that race to sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, a report claims.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the LaLiga giants have got a ‘clear path’ to sign the Serbia international as Juventus have pulled out of the running.

The 23-year-old is reportedly valued at €155m (£137m) by Lazio, and has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic is apparently viewed by Jose Mourinho as the man to fill Michael Carrick’s shoes in their midfield.

Discussing his future late last month, the midfielder said: “I need a little bit of rest now.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

TWIST IN FEKIR SAGA

There has been yet another twist in the Nabil Fekir saga as Lyon’s president has revealed his belief that the player will stay beyond the summer.

Fekir had all but completed a move to Anfield last month, only to be scuppered by a medical that revealed knee problems. A transfer fee and contract had already been agreed, and there are rumours that Fekir had even filmed his signing video.

Recent reports claimed that talks had recommenced between the two clubs, with Manchester United starting to sniff around the situation. The thought was that a deal could be agreed for when Fekir returns home from the World Cup.

However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that Liverpool are the Frenchman’s “dream club”, but believes Fekir will stay with Lyon.

“I think that Nabil will be at OL next season,” said Aulas. “I have almost a father-son relationship with my players, I gave him the chance to go to Liverpool because it was his dream club. “I did that too with [Corentin] Tolisso and [Samuel] Umtiti. He is our captain and it is the coach’s wish to keep him.”

AND THE REST

Neymar has asked PSG to sign his former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez this summer (Sport)

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly wants Cristiano Ronaldo to announce his decision to leave the club and label it as a personal decision (La Repubblica)

Juventus have reportedly put a seven-day deadline on their chase of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (Radio Sportiva)

Serie A giants Inter will have to sell one of their attacking players to make way for Malcom (Calciomercato)

Lazio are set to make an offer for former Liverpool and current AC Milan forward Fabio Borini. (Calciomercato)

Sadio Mane has acknowledged interest in his services from Real Madrid while maintaining he has had no contact with the club about a prospective transfer from Liverpool

David Luiz has trolled Porto after learning of rumours linking him with a summer transfer from Chelsea to the Portuguese outfit