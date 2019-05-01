Manchester United have been given the go-ahead to move for a €120m man, while Real Madrid are preparing a huge offer for a Liverpool star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO MOVE FOR JUVE STAR

Juventus are open to selling star man Paulo Dybala this summer amid reported interest from the Premier League, it is claimed.

The Argentine has seen himself somewhat removed from his role as the key figure in Turin, and he has netted just five goals in 27 league games this season.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has seen Allegri change system at times, which has left less of a natural role for Dybala, leading to rumours he could leave this summer.

Dybala has been linked with a big-money £105m (€120m) move to both United and Liverpool in recent months amid uncertainty over his future at Juve beyond this season.

Now, a report from Goal.com provides a boost for the Premier League duo, as they state that Juventus are ready to listen to offers for the former Palermo man this summer.

Dybala still has just over three years left on his current deal meaning the Bianconeri could still demand a bumper fee for his services, but Max Allegri has some big-name summer additions in mind.

In addition to that, the report states that Juventus are ‘aware that sanctioning a sale could still be considered an economic risk’, and cites interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United.

AND THE REST

Sadio Mane is open to joining Real Madrid, but only if they promise him a starring role and do not sign Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Joao Felix. (Don Balon)

Real are ready to offer Marco Asensio, who they value at €150m, plus €30m in cash to convince Jurgen Klopp to sell Mane. (Don Balon)

Inter Milan are keen on taking Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, back to Italy, with the English club ready to let him leave for less than £9m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sergio Ramos has followed Eden Hazard on Instagram, fuelling rumours that the Belgian could be set for a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Manchester United head of global scouting, Marcel Bout, was in attendance to watch Benfica pair Ruben Dias and Joao Felix this weekend. (O Jogo)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed on terms with Real Madrid for a summer transfer. (AS)

Real Madrid are not prepared to match Paul Pogba’s £290,000-a-week wages, meaning the Manchester United midfielder will have to take a pay cut if he wants to move to the Spanish club. (ESPN)

Zinedine Zidane wants fellow Frenchman Ferland Mendy to join him at Real Madrid. (Marca)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, wants to join team-mate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona next season – but his agent Mino Raiola would prefer him to move to Manchester United, Juventus or Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are intent on signing Sporting Lisbon’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and have requested talks with the club over the 24-year-old. (A Bola)

AC Milan’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, wants to return to Stamford Bridge – and not extend his stay at the Serie A giants – after suffering racist abuse in Italy. (La Republicca)

Inter are eyeing a surprise move for Juventus striker Moise Kean. (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, 29, has cast doubt over his Selhurst Park future after suggesting he wants to play Champions League football. (Telefoot)

Cardiff City sent a scout to watch Trabzonspor playmaker Yusuf Yazici – who they bid £12m for in January – last weekend as they consider another move for the 22-year-old. (Fotospor)