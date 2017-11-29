Euro Paper Talk: Ozil scares off Barcelona; Jose to get hands on Real duo

Manchester United have been granted permission to move for two Real Madrid targets, while Liverpool will rival Juventus for a £53.5m Sporting Lisbon star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED CLEARED TO BRING IN REAL MADRID TARGETS

Real Madrid have contacted Manchester United to give them permission to sign long-term targets Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane, according to reports in Spain.

Reports in Spain have once again linked Real with a swoop for PSG star Neymar, but it’s claimed the club will have to sell off a number of players to help finance what will likely be another world-record swoop.

And Don Balon claim Real have informed United they will finally sell them both Bale and Varane. The report suggests United are willing to spend €100million on Bale, with the Spanish publication claiming – more spuriously – that Varane will set Jose Mourinho’s side back just €35m – meaning the duo can move to Old Trafford for a combined £119million.

Mourinho remains keen to strengthen his forward options, while the United boss is also a long-time admirer of Varane, having worked with him during his time in charge of the Bernabeu.

AND THE REST

Neymar’s father has discussed reports linking his son with a move to Real Madrid in January

Senior Barcelona stars, including Lionel Messi, have told club officials they don’t want Mesut Ozil at the club in January – and only want Philippe Coutinho (Sport)

Ozil’s demands to receive a ‘golden hello’ is said to be delaying a potential move to Barcelona, who are against giving the German too sizeable a signing-on fee (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool will target a move for £53.5m-rated Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins if they lose Coutinho or Mohamed Salah. Juventus are also keen on the Portugal international (A Bola)

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is the subject of a £28m transfer tug of war between Manchester United and Manchester City

Antoine Griezmann has explained why he will never consider a move to Arsenal

Marseille are ready to rival Arsenal and Everton for Besiktas star Oguzhan Ozyakup. OM reportedly want the former Gunners man as a replacement for Dimitri Payet, who could be sold in January (Fotomac)

Cristiano Ronaldo has named the three stars he believes Real Madrid must sign to give their season the kick-start it needs (Diario Gol)

Out-of-favour Valencia midfielder Fabian Orellana has agreed a loan deal to join Eibar in January

Chelsea will turn back towards Juventus star Alex Sandro as David Luiz opens talks with Real Madrid over a shock transfer (Le 10 Sport)

Napoli are preparing a €20m (£17.9m) offer for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, previously a target for Manchester United

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has backed plans to try and sign Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan (Don Balon)

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has spent the past week in Brazil tracking Gremio midfielder Arthur (Diario Gol)

Arsenal are closing on a deal for Lyon star Nabil Fekir as they prepare for life after Alexis Sanchez

Divock Origi admits he could leave Liverpool for good after admitting he is loving life in Germany

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard for some time, but they could be about to give up their pursuit of the Belgian (Le 10 Sport)

Schalke are set to offer reported Liverpool target Leon Goretzka a club-record deal to keep him from Premier League clutches (Bild)

PSG coach Unai Emery says it is “perfectly normal” to see Javier Pastore linked with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid (Le Parisian)