Manchester United have been told a top target will be sold by his club sooner rather than later, while Lyon are sweating over Arsenal’s decision over whether to re-sign a France Under-21 star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

DORTMUND CHIEF DROPS HINT AT JADON SANCHO SALE

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed his side could be forced to cash in on Manchester United target Jadon Sancho sooner rather than later.

The England winger was linked with a move to Old Trafford over the summer and are expected to come back in for him either in January or next summer.

And their hopes of bringing the €100m-rated star back to the North-West have been given a lift after Watzke conceded it would be difficult for his side to retain Sancho’s services for much longer.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Watzke said: “There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such a potential.

“He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year. Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense.”

Sancho enjoyed a stellar campaign last time out, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances as Dortmund finished as runners-up behind Bayern Munich.

AND THE REST

Lyon have agreed a deal to sign Angers winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide – but any deal is dependent on Arsenal not activating their first refusal clause to re-sign the player (Ouest France)

Real Madrid have been told by Manchester United that even an offer of €200m (£185m) would not be enough to tempt them to sell Paul Pogba this summer (AS)

Lyon, Monaco and PSG are locked in a battle to sign reported Manchester United target Blaise Matuidi, who has been told he can leave Juventus this summer (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid are increasingly resigned to the probability that Gareth Bale will stay at the club this summer (Marca)

Roma could try to bring in striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea, even if Edin Dzeko does not join Inter (Sky Italia)

Lazio have changed their mind over the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer – leaving main suitors Inter Milan highly disappointed (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are prepared to let summer signing Luka Jovic leave on a loan deal, just months after paying Eintracht Frankfurt €60m for him (Marca)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho on loan, should he not be involved in a potential swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain which would involve Neymar returning to Barcelona (Sky Deutsche)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is reportedly on the verge of joining Serie A new boys Brescia (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both said to have offered three players in a swap deal for Neymar, as PSG continue to hold all the cards over the transfer

Leganes have confirmed the signing of Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo for a fee reported to be around €4.5m (Marca)

AC Milan have decided to keep Suso this summer despite the imminent arrival of Angel Correa – leaving suitors Fiorentina and Lyon disappointed (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Turkish side Fenerbahce have emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United misfit Marcos Rojo (Posta)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is still being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Man City defender Aleksander Kolarov is set to leave Roma and make a move to Turkey with Fenerbahce (Fotomac)

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has promised Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes a transfer by next year “at the latest”

Sevilla have admitted defeat in their attempts to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steve Bergwijn after the Dutch side demanded €40m – €10m more than the LaLiga side were willing to pay (Estadio Deportivo)

France international striker Wissam Ben Yedder has joined Monaco from Sevilla on a five-year deal

Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag is confident of keeping Real Madrid target Donny Van De Beek at the club this summer (De Telegraaf)

Inter Milan are ready to challenge Juventus to the signing of Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, who is valued at around €75m (Corriere della Serra)