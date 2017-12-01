Euro Paper Talk: Real’s four-man shortlist to replace Benzema; De Gea set to snubbed

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hopes of keeping David De Gea while Real Madrid are back in for Alexis Sanchez, according to Friday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID CLOSE ON CHELSEA TARGET

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Real Madrid have all but secured their first signing of the January transfer window.

It is no secret that the La Liga side are eyeing a new goalkeeper, with David De Gea constantly linked to the Bernabeu club.

However, according to the report Real have agreed terms with Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old has a contract which expires next summer, however Florentino Perez has decided to pay his buyout clause in January, which currently stands at €20million.

Chelsea and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Arrizabalaga; the former due to the complex contract situation surrounding Thibaut Courtois, the latter due to the retirement of Gialuigi Buffon.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have shortlisted four strikers to replace Karim Benzema: namely Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Sanchez, Timo Werner and Mauro Icardi (Don Balon)

Liverpool have set an asking price for Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho in January: €145million (£128million) (Mundo Deportivo)

While the main Valencia transfer target this winter is Sandro Ramirez from Everton, they could also turn to Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura (Le Parisien)

Rafinha could leave Bayern Munich after falling behind Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order. The 32-year-old would be interested in a return to Brazil (Sport Bild)

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, who’s been subject of Manchester United transfer rumours, is also on the radar of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Vinicius Junior, who Real Madrid agreed a deal for in May, will join up with Los Blancos next summer on his 18th birthday, despite an option for him to stay with Flamengo for another year (AS)

There will also be departures from Barcelona in the winter transfer market with Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal set to leave as Ernesto Valverde looks to trim his squad (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are looking at signing Racing Club’s striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lorenzo Callegari’s future is up in the year. The 19-year-old, who has been training with the first team, could either leave permanently in January, or sign a new contract and go out on loan. (L’Equipe)

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is an Inter Milan transfer target for January. The Nerazzurri are also interested in Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon (Corriere dello Sport)