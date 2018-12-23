Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd given huge boost in pursuit of €150m-rated forward

Manchester United have a clear path to land a Juventus superstar, while Barcelona are lining up a huge swap move for Kylian Mbappe, according to the weekend’s European papers.

MAN UTD RECEIVE €150M ATTACKER BOOST

Manchester United have been given the green light to make a big-money move for one Juventus star, according to a report.

Dybala has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and Calciomercato (via Tuttosport) recently claimed that Juventus have slapped a €150m valuation on the Argentina international if they are to part with him.

And of talk he could be targeted in a €150million swoop by United, Dybala, speaking to the Daily Mirror recently, gave a resounding response.

“I’m not thinking about the transfer market,” Dybala said. “Right now I’m really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here.”

Real Madrid have also been linked, however a fresh report from Don Balon suggests that president Florentino Perez no longer wants Dybala, meaning United have a clear path in their pursuit.

The 25-year-old has struggled for consistent game time since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and that is why Real have gone cold on the former Palermo man, the report states.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are aiming to sign Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio next year, in the hope that they can convince Harry Kane to stay at the club (Don Balon)

Manchester City and Manchester United both look set to miss out on signing Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, with the player’s agent hinting at a Napoli move

Roma are mulling over a move for Chilean international Erick Pulgar as cover for the injured Daniele De Rossi (Calciomercato)

Arsene Wenger would be AC Milan’s dream pick to replace Gennaro Gattuso as manager if the Italian is unable to arrest his poor run of form (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says that he will respect whatever decision Lucas Hernandez makes about his future as the club look to ward off the defender’s potential exit (Marca)

Barcelona believe that a swap offer of Philippe Coutinho plus €150million (£135m) will be enough to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into letting Kylian Mbappe head to the La Liga holders (Don Balon)

Juventus have joined the race to sign out of contract Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey with the Wales international’s future now seeming almost certain to lie away from North London (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir could make a bid for Arsenal’s Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30. Club president Goksel Gumusdag said they would “do anything to get him” (Bild)

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in 18-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho, who is at Borussia Dortmund (Marca)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahmovic’s new deal with LA Galaxy could be the biggest in Major League Soccer. The 37-year-old will be paid up to $7.5m (£5.5m) in 2019 (ESPN)