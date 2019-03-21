Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd given nod to land £155m Benfica duo

Manchester United bosses have agreed to fund a £155m deal for two Benfica stars, while Leeds are chasing a Boca Juniors midfielder, according to Thursday’s European press.

MAN UTD CHIEFS AGREE TO FUND BIG-MONEY MOVES FOR DUO

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly agreed to fund a £155million double transfer swoop for Benfica pair Joao Felix and Ruben Dias.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to be a big admirer of the young Portuguese duo and CaughtOffside claims that United’s board has sanctioned the moves following talks.

At this stage, no other clubs have shown concrete interest in the duo, although Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with the players in the past.

Felix is an exciting attacking star who has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, while Diaz is a defender who has been tipped to break straight into United’s first XI.

Diaz, 21, is being viewed as a potentially cheaper option than other major United targets Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs de Ligt – with the latter still being tipped to join Barcelona.

AND THE REST

A number of top European clubs are chasing Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus all keen.

Barcelona expect to complete the sale of Andre Gomes in the coming weeks, with Everton and an un-named club keen (AS)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini are the two leading candidates to take charge at Roma this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Antoine Griezmann’s agent has revealed that her client has only been in contact with current club Atletico Madrid and no others (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are confident on signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt this summer despite Juventus set to hold meetings with his agent (Football Espana)

Napoli are reportedly winning the race to sign €40m-rated PSV forward Hirving Lozano (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Swansea loan flop Renato Sanches has admitted that he wants to leave Bayern Munich (Kicker)

Leeds United are keen on an ambitious deal for the Uruguayan World Cup star Nahitan Nandez (Tuttomercatoweb)

Lazio are close to securing a pre-contractual agreement with Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno (Calciomercato)

Milan have reportedly made enquiries for Everton forward Richarlison but will have to pay ‘at least €65m’ for his signature (Milan News)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has explained Zinedine Zidane’s return as club Coach “is a positive” for the club, after doubts emerged over his future (Cadena Ser radio)

Ex-Juventus man Claudio Marchisio has revealed that he rejected Milan twice during his career (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has the ability to play for the first team of Barcelona, according to Serbia boss Mladen Krstajic (El Mundo Deportivo)

Iker Casillas has revealed that he wants to end his career at Porto after signing a new deal with the club (Calciomercato)

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi is still on AC Milan’s radar (Calciomercato)