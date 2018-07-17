Euro Paper Talk: Mourinho’s change of plan sees €80m bid for playmaker lodged

Manchester United have had a bid accepted for a Portuguese playmaker, while a €40m Arsenal target is among seven players transfer listed by Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

PSG ACCEPT MANCHESTER UNITED OFFER FOR GUEDES

Manchester United have had an offer accepted for Goncalo Guedes, according to reports in the Spanish media.

According to Don Balon, United boss Jose Mourinho has turned his attention towards the PSG playmaker after repeatedly hitting a brick wall in his efforts to prise Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

But he has had far more luck with his efforts to bring in Portugal star Guedes, with PSG reported to have instantly accepted United’s opening offer of €80million (£71m) for the playmaker.

Guedes spent last season on loan in LaLiga with Valencia and had been expected to make a permanent switch to the Mestalla.

However, Valencia have been stalling on paying PSG’s asking price and that has allowed United to step in and sign the Jorge Mendes represented client.

PSG are eager to offload their fringe stars due to their FFP stipulations, while a move to Old Trafford for the 21-year-old makes perfect sense to all parties.

AND THE REST

Barcelona have transfer listed Arsenal target Andre Gomes, as well as Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Munir, Douglas, Rafinha and Sergi Samper as they bid to raise around €150m this summer (Marca)

Marcelo Brozovic is set to be handed a new deal at Inter Milan which will likely see his buy-out clause doubled from €50m to €100m. The Croatian has been mentioned as a target for Chelsea and Manchester United in the past (Calciomercato)

West Ham have matched Liverpool’s €22m offer for Domogoj Vida – but Besiktas has told his suitors the Croatia defender will cost at least €30m this summer (Sabah)

Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic is set to return to Serie A, joining Atalanta on loan with an option to buy (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe want to stay at PSG this summer, according to the sporting director of the club’s youth academy (Radio Marca)

Barcelona are growing confident of a deal for Chelsea forward Willian and expect he will fit into the club’s non-EU playing slots (Mundo Deportivo)

Gonzalo Higuain has told Juventus he would rather join AC Milan than move to Chelsea this summer (Sky Italia)

Marko Arnautovic has been put up for sale by West Ham – but the Austrian would prefer to join Roma ahead of Manchester United (Leggo)

James Rodriguez will not return to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich this summer despite reports in the Spanish press suggesting otherwise (ESPN)

Real Madrid are ‘very close’ to signing Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a €35m deal set to be ‘concluded almost immediately’ (Marca)

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso is ready to tell Suso’s agent that the winger will not be allowed to leave this summer after he was linked with a €40m switch to Chelsea (Calciomercato)

Napoli are eyeing a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back and World Cup semi-finalist Thomas Meunier (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Gareth Bale in a £90m deal look to be over after he was handed the chance to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir at Real Madrid

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid in an €18m deal (Marca)

Roma insist they are still to receive any offers for Alisson, despite claims Liverpool were set to launch a €70m offer (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral looks set for a transfer away this summer and has been linked with a move to Alaves (Marca)

Lyon have set Liverpool a deadline in which to make up their mind on a deal to sign Nabil Fekir (L’Equipe)

France sensation Kylian Mbappe has donated all of his World Cup earnings to a children’s charity (Huffington Post)

Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga is close to joining Sassuolo for a fee of around £3.5m (Goal)

Tottenham have contacted Stuttgart to make a £44m bid to sign versatile France World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard

Monaco have made an offer to CSKA Moscow for Alexsandr Golovin and are confident of agreeing a deal to sign the Russia midfielder