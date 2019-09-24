Manchester United have put plans in place to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a successful Serie A coach, while PSV have said bidding for a prized young asset will start at €30m, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD PREPARING FOR ALLEGRI APPOINTMENT

Manchester United are keen to appoint Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager if results continue to go south under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims a report in Italy.

The former Juventus manager has emerged as United’s No 1 choice to take over at Old Trafford, claims Tuttosport, with the Red Devils down in eighth place in the Premier League and giving serious thoughts to the Norwegian’s future.

As per the report, United are ready to move for Allegri sooner rather than later, with the Italian also emerging as possible future options for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with doubts also emerging over Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane, respectively.

It’s suggested however that United have already sounded out the 52-year-old’s representatives over a move to United and want a deal in place to appoint him as and when they dispense of Solskjaer’s services.

Reports on Monday also suggested United want to sign Paulo Dybala again in January and growing links to Allegri will only heighten these claims with the Argentine a big favourite of the latter at Juventus.

As per the article in Tuttosport, Laurent Blanc is United’s second choice to Allegri should they part company with Solskjaer.

AND THE REST

PSV have told suitors Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan that any bidding for in-form striker Donyell Malen will start at €30m (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have set their sights on Napoli duo Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly and are prepared to spend €195m to sign the duo next summer (Calciomercato)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League in January (Tuttosport)

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly placed a €100m price-tag on midfielder Kai Havertz, amid links to Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Juventus.

Gremio are reportedly open to parting ways with attacker Everton Soares – a summer target for AC Milan and Arsenal – for a fee of €45m (Globo Esporte)

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas insists under-fire coach Zinedine Zidane remains the best man for the job (AS)

Juventus had an agreement in place to sign Isco from Real Madrid in a €90m deal over the summer only for the deal to break down when the club parted ways with Max Allegri (Calciomercato)

Milan and Inter will both announce plans for a new stadium on Thursday morning (various)

AC Milan are looking to beat Manchester United to the free transfer signings of Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon fron Napoli next summer (RAI Sports)

Ousmane Dembele has returned to Barcelona’s matchday squad for the first time in a month following injury, but Ivan Rakitic will again miss out when they tackle Villarreal on Wednesday (Marca)

Adrien Rabiot is currently unhappy with his situation at Juventus after failing to break into the Old Lady’s side (Soccer Link)

Manchester United are the main threat to AC Milan for the signing of brilliant Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali (Calciomercato)

Chelsea winger Willian is being monitored by Juventus, who could move for the 31-year-old when his contract expires next summer (Tuttosport)

Man City will look to offer Raheem Sterling another new deal to ward off Real Madrid amid claims the forward’s agent met with the LaLiga giants this summer to discuss a future move to the Bernabeu (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes feels as though he has been ‘left in limbo’ at the Bernabeu after failing to feature in their five LaLiga matches so far (AS)