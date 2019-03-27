Manchester United are trying to convince a classy midfielder to move to Old Trafford after a first round of talks, while Real Madrid have made their first play for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

UNITED HOLD TALKS WITH AGENT OF IVAN RAKITIC AS BARCELONA DECIDE TO SELL

Manchester United are reported to have held initial talks with the agent of Ivan Rakitic over a summer deal to bring the Croatia star to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed that Barcelona have told the former Sevilla man they are ready to cash in on him this summer and plan to sign former Jose Mourinho target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with the funds.

Apparently, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wants a three-pronged midfield axis of Milinkovic-Savic, alongside Arthur and another incoming star, Frenkie De Jong, next season.

And, according to Don Balon, they have informed Rakitic, 31, that as a result, his time at the club will be brought to a halt this summer.

While Rakitic would prefer to stay at the Nou Camp, it is said the player has reluctantly accepted he needs to move on this summer and with his asking price set at €70m, he will decide between moves to either United or Inter Milan.

The report adds that Rakitic is the midfield star that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his heart on and the player he sees as finally stepping into Michael Carrick’s shoes at Old Trafford.

It’s also suggested that Rakitic’s arrival at Old Trafford would spell bad news for 2018 summer signing Fred, who could be sold off after the Brazilian failed to make a significant impact at the club.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid will offer Liverpool €40m plus €100m-rated Marco Asensio in a bid to tempt Liverpool to sell Sadio Mane this summer (Don Balon)

Paul Pogba will demand astronomical wages of €14m per year (£307,000 per week) to join Real Madrid or Juventus this summer (Tuttosport)

Zinedine Zidane has instructed Real Madrid to pursue a deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, who is also wanted by Man City and Tottenham (El Confidencial)

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has no immediate plans to return to Anfield and wants to extend his loan stay at Hertha Berlin into a second season (Bild)

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has ‘agreed to be a Bayern Munich player next season’ with the Bundesliga side ready to trigger his €80m exit clause (RMC Sport / Foot Mercato)

Barcelona have ruled out a future move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, despite courting him last summer (Marca)

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is paying no attention to reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer (Marca)

Manchester United are tracking St-Etienne’s 18-year-old French defender William Saliba (Le10 Sport)

Mario Mandzukic has reportedly agreed a new contract with Juventus and it will be announced over the next few days (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid forward Borja Garces faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing the ligament in his right knee (various)

Manchester United will turn down all offers for Paul Pogba this summer, despite talk of a double swap deal for two Real Madrid stars

Inter Milan won’t stand in Joao Miranda’s way wants to leave this summer, with Monaco and Benfica interested (FC Inter News)

Real Madrid are monitoring the possibility of a move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic despite the Italian champions asking price of €80m (AS)

Tottenham are ready to battle West Ham for the signing of Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite this summer. The player has a €30m asking price (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina are not interested in permanently signing 27-year-old Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas – who is on loan at the Italian club from Everton (Corriere Fiorentino)

Hoffenheim left-back and Germany’s latest matchwinner Nico Schulz – who is of Italian extraction – has confessed that Inter Milan are ‘the club of my dreams’ (t-online)

Benfica full-back Alejandro Grimaldo is now being targeted by Italian champions Juventus, with Manchester City and Arsenal also very much in the market to sign him (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has indentified French Ligue 1 clubs Lyon or Monaco as preferred next destinations (L’Equipe)

Marcus Rashford has ‘zero desire’ to quit Manchester United this summer in the wake of reported €120m interest from Barcelona (various)