Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add a Real Madrid veteran to Manchester United’s ranks this summer, while Arsenal have been told they can sign a Juventus forward on one condition, according to Monday’s European papers.

UNITED KEEN TO BRING MODRIC BACK TO PREMIER LEAGUE

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United have asked Real Madrid about the possibility of a deal to sign Luka Modric this summer.

Despite turning 34 next month, the former Tottenham man remains one of the best midfielders in the world, having been crowned the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, and it’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he could have a big influence on his squad.

However, according to Diario Gol, United are not alone in their pursuit for Modric, however, with Real also fielding enquiries from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AC Milan for the veteran schemer.

It’s suggested Real are uncertain whether to accept the approaches at this stage, but that a big-money offer could convince them to sell.

United have also been strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes with talk that a deal is set to be agreed and it could be that that their midfield has a whole new look to it next season amid doubts over the futures of both Fred and Nemanja Matic, with Modric seen as upgrade on the latter should he arrive.

Juventus have told forward Moise Kean they will grant him a summer exit – but any transfer must include a buy-back clause, his suitors Arsenal, Everton and Inter Milan have been told (Tuttosport)

Isco has decided he wants to sign for Man Utd if he is forced to leave Real Madrid this summer – and sees himself as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba (Don Balon)

Roma could move for Daniele Rugani or Lucas Verissimo if they fail with one last attempt for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Marco Asensio this summer, having rejected six approaches for him. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are said to be among his admirers (Cadena Ser)

Atletico Madrid have put a €55m asking price on the head of Angel Correa, with suitors AC Milan prepared to offer him a contract worth €3.5m a season (Calciomercato)

New Barcelona signing Frenkie De Jong is confident of securing a starting place this season – but admits he has total respect for Ivan Rakitic, the man he’s tipped to replace (Mundo Deportivo)

Mauro Icardi is open to the idea of joining Napoli this summer as doubts over his Inter Milan future continue to look doubtful (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are still planning to sell Gonzalo Higuain this summer – most likely to Roma – despite the striker featuring in Sunday’s clash against Tottenham (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is close to completing his move to Sassuolo for €8.9m (Sky Italia)

Eljif Elmas has said goodbye to Fenerbahce ahead of joining Napol in a €15m deal (Sky Italia)

Benfica are ready to pull the plug on Mattia Perin’s proposed €15m transfer from Juventus, with Monaco waiting in the wings (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are the latest side to show interest in Nabil Fekir after the Lyon playmaker had second thoughts about a move to Real Betis (RMC Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says he hopes a way can be found for the club to retain Neymar’s services this summer (L’Equipe)

Espanyol are considering a move for former Newcastle and Marseille star Hatem Ben Arfa (L’Equipe)

Man City have rejected the chance to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich as part of the Bundesliga champions’ efforts to sign Leroy Sane (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are keen on signing Racing Club starlet Matias Zaracho, who has a €25m release clause (Calciomercato)

Juventus new boy Matthijs de Ligt has rubbished as “nonsense” claims that he rejected Paris Saint-Germain because he would earn less than Kylian Mbappe (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Trabzonspor winger Abdulkadir Omur with an offer reportedly expected in the ‘coming days’ (Fanatik)

Antoine Griezmann says he “cried tears of happiness” when he completed his move to Barcelona this summer (Marca)