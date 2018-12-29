Manchester United have held talks over a shock €75m swoop on Real Madrid, while Chelsea want to boost their attacking options with a €50m Mexican star, according to Saturday’s European papers.

ISCO’S AGENT HOLDS TALKS WITH MAN UTD OVER JANUARY MOVE

Isco is looking increasingly likely to leave Real Madrid next month, according to reports in France.

Paris United claims the Spain playmaker has been told he can leave the Bernabeu next month after falling out with new coach Santiago Solari – and his agent has already held talks with a number of suitors.

According to the report, PSG spoke to Isco’s representatives at the start of the week, but it’s claimed talks were then held with Manchester United, with a switch to Old Trafford also being considered.

Juventus and Chelsea are also credited with an interest, as too – more bizarrely – are Barcelona.

However, it’s claimed Isco will select between either United or PSG on who to join next month.

Isco, 26, has struggled for form and regular game time this season, having scored just twice and the report claims Real are ready to cash in on the player next month in order to generate the funds needed for a number of major signings both in January and the summer.

It’s expected that the Spain playmaker could cost as much as €75m.

Maurizio Sarri will target a huge January move for PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano and is willing to spend up to €50m to land the Mexican (various)

Arsenal have met the €20m exit fee in Ever Banega’s Sevilla contract, with the Argentine now spending the next few days considering whether to move to London (ANSA)

Lucas Hernandez admits he is open to the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid amid talk Bayern Munich have bid €80m for the versatile defender (Kicker)

Atletico Madrid have identified Roma left-back Aleksandar Kolarov as a possible replacement for Hernandez (El Gol Digital)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to rival Liverpool to the signing of in-demand Toulose defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Bolton co-owner and striker Dean Holdsworth has been confirmed as an advisor to the consortium that has bought Palermo (various)

Sevilla are the favourites to land Levante winger Jason, whose contract expires in June 2019 (Marca)

Eder Militao has informed his agent he has no intentions of signing the new deal Porto have put before him in order to try and push through a January move to the Premier League. Liverpool and Man Utd are keen (Correio da Manha)

Luka Modric has rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid and is said to be considering an approach from Inter Milan (AS)

Lucas Paqueta says he is out to emulate Kaka at Milan after labelling his fellow Brazilian as his idol (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are considering a €16m January bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as they seek a replacement for Petr Cech (Marca)

Pere Guardiola, brother of Man City manager Pep, may be set to send his client Juan Fernando Quintero to the Etihad (El VBAR)

Real Madrid have identified Flamengo teenager Reinier Jesus Carvalho as their latest target to emerge from Brazil. The teenager currently has a €70m exit clause in his deal (AS)

Gerard Pique may decide to hang his shoes at the end of the 2019/2020 season in order to run for the Barcelona presidency (Mundo Deportivo)