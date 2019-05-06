Manchester United will pull out all the stops to try and seal an ambitious €100m signing this summer, while Eden Hazard wants a Tottenham defender to join him at Real Madrid this summer, according to Monday’s European papers.

DYBALA SUBJECT OF HUGE MAN UTD APPROACH

Manchester United have made an official approach for Paulo Dybala this summer, according to multiple reports in Italy.

The Argentinian looks set to be the biggest-name casualty at the Turin giants this summer, with Miralem Pjanic also likely to be sold off to the highest bidder.

It’s claimed Juventus hope to replace the duo with the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Benfica’s highly-talented teenager Joao Felix.

And according to Tuttosport and Calciomercato, United have wasted no time in contacting Argentine Dybala over a summer switch to Old Trafford.

While United cannot offer Dybala Champions League football next season, they can make make the player their highest earner (current top earners Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and David De Gea all look set to leave) and have also promised to make the Argentinian forward the cornerstone of their side.

While nothing has been decided yet, it’s claimed United are willing to pay Juventus €100m to sign him this summer.

As a footnote to the story, Tuttosport also claims Bayern Munich are willing to match any United offer for Dybala and that a move to Old Trafford is far from certain at this stage.

AND THE REST

Eden Hazard has urged Real Madrid to bring in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld alongside him this summer (Don Balon)

Zinedine Zidane has been given a straight choice between signing either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen this summer (AS)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is on Barcelona’s radar after a strong season at the Emirates (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan will sign two from Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, Man Utd’s Mateo Darmian and Man City’s Danilo this summer (Tuttosport)

Lucas Vazquez is still not sure if he will be a Real Madrid player next season, amid reports linking the player with moves to Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan (AS)

Juventus have won the race to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin will become the highest paid player at Inter Milan when he signs for the club this summer, with the Uruguayan agreeing a three-year deal worth €128,000 a week (Gazzetta dello Sport) Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has moved to dismiss speculation that the club has a deal in place with Real Madrid over the transfer of Luka Jovic (ESPN) Barcelona have already agreed an €8m deal to bring Dutch midfielder Ludovits Reis to the club from Groningen this summer (De Telegraaf)

Zinedine Zidane refused to discuss Gareth Bale’s future after the forward was left out of Real Madrid’s matchday squad on Sunday (Marca)

Manchester United have opened talks with Juventus over a summer swoop for full-back Joao Cancelo (Corriere della Sport)

Real Betis have ruled out making a £20m bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (ABC de Sevilla)

Man City have moved to the front of the queue to sign €50m-rated Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon – dealing Manchester United a huge blow (various)

West Ham are interested in a summer move for Alaves’ Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan (Marca)

Manchester United and Tottenham have been rocked after attacking target Hirving Lozano reportedly agreed to join Napoli in a €50m deal this summer (Corriere della Sport)

Napoli have approached Bournemouth over a summer deal for €30m-rated central defender Nathan Ake as a possible replacement for Raul Albiol (Gazzetta dello Sport)