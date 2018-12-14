Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd in four-way battle to land €250m star

Manchester United are in a four-way battle for a €250m man, while Barcelona have entered the race to sign an €80m Liverpool target, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD READY TO DO BATTLE FOR REAL MADRID’S RONALDO REPLACEMENT

Real Madrid have identified the man they want to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but they reportedly face competition from a number of clubs.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol recently reported that Real Madrid have a long list of targets as they try and plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, with Rashford included.

Now, Don Balon are claiming that PSG star Mbappe is the man that Florentino Perez wants to become Real’s next Galactico.

However, they are not alone in their admiration of the World Cup winner, as Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona are all also chasing the teenager.

Mourinho is apparently keen on adding a world-class forward to his ranks, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku struggling to impress so far.

In November, Pep Guardiola emphatically dismissed speculation that Manchester City are lining up a £200million bid for Mbappe.

The France forward ended up moving from Monaco to PSG in an initial loan deal, having also been strongly linked with a switch to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, as well as Arsenal.

The Don Balon report goes on to claim that it could take as much as €250million to get the Parisians to part with their prized young forward.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a top transfer target in 2019 (Don Balon)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, after yesterday being linked with Liverpool (Bild)

Real Madrid look as if they are to miss out on signing Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard unless Santiago Solari is replaced as manager (Don Balon)

Inter Milan may be forced to sell Man Utd and Barcelona target Milan Skriniar to help their FFP situation (Calciomercato)

Alvaro Morata would be welcomed at Barcelona if the forward makes the move from Premier League club Chelsea, according to full-back Jordi Alba

The ball is reportedly in Barcelona’s court as €140m duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are said to be prioritising a move to the Nou Camp next year (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to Frenkie de Jong several times in order to convince the Ajax midfielder to join the English champions (Catalunya Radio)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set for a transfer battle over the January signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez (Marca)

Real Madrid have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen, after it was reported that the Spurs midfielder ‘wants to leave’ the north London club in the summer (Don Balon)

Spurs and Arsenal are both ‘hunting’ Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (Bild)

José Mourinho’s treatment of has been ‘causing astonishment’ in the first team squad (UOL)

Real Madrid are considering offering Isco as part of a swap deal for Chelsea star Eden Hazard (OK Diario)