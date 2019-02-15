Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd in offer for 211-goal superstar

Manchester United are ready to swoop for a long-serving Real Madrid star, while Chelsea have been linked with two striker deals in Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MAKE OFFER FOR REAL MADRID STALWART

Manchester United are keen on signing Real Madrid star Karim Benzema this summer with his future at the Bernabeu uncertain, a report claims.

Benzema is one of Europe’s most decorated players, having secured 17 major trophies during his stint with Los Blancos, amassing 211 goals in 450 competitive appearances for the club in the process.

However his time in the Spanish capital may be drawing to a close, with recent reports suggesting that Real president Florentino Perez want to offer Benzema to PSG in part-exchange for Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Now, the latest report from Spanish outlet Don Balon statesBenzema wants a pay rise following his red-hot recent form, but given his age Real are reluctant to fork out.

As a result, the Frenchman is now threatening to leave the club if a new deal is not offered, and United are ready to swoop having already made an offer of their own.

Chelsea and PSG are also apparently monitoring the situation surrounding the former Lyon man, with hints that they have also put forward bids.

AND THE REST

Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are interested in Porto and Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi, 29, who is a free agent at the end of the season (Correio da Manha)

Real Madrid believe they could potentially afford both Neymar and Eden Hazard (Le10 Sport)

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, wants to follow 21-year-old midfielder and fellow Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona, says team-mate Andre Onana (Goal)

Inter Milan have no intention of selling striker Mauro Icardi, despite stripping the 25-year-old Argentine of the captaincy (Sky Sport Italia)

Inter are prepared to lower their asking price for Mauro Icardi to €80 million (£71m) to help facilitate his departure (Corriere della Sera)

Juventus have offered Liverpool £44m plus Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, for Egypt winger Mohamed Salah (Tuttosport)

Midfielder N’Golo Kante would prefer to join Real Madrid or Barcelona if he leave Chelsea in the summer (Le10 Sport)

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, says he will likely let his contract run down but could then extend his deal at Etihad Stadium (Bild)

Ernesto Valverde has extended his contract as Barcelona head coach

Juventus are reportedly planning to offer young striker Moise Kean to Ajax as a makeweight in any potential deal for Mathijs De Ligt (Goal)

Leeds United reportedly wanted to sign Jese Rodriguez from Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window

Chelsea are confident they can buy Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, for less than the 36m euro (£31.8m) fee agreed with Juventus if they decide to make his loan deal permanent (ESPN)

Arsenal are preparing to make a bid at the end of the campaign for 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz as a replacement for midfielder Mesut Ozil (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are ready to pay 45m euros (£39.7m) to sign Benfica’s Serb striker Luka Jovic, 21, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt (Bild)

Newcastle United’s English centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 25, was a January transfer target for Manchester United before Jose Mourinho was sacked (ESPN)

Sampdoria vice-president Antonio Romei reportedly met with Tottenham on Wednesday, with defender Joachim Andersen said to be the subject of their discussions (Calciomercato)