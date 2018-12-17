Manchester United will prioritise their defence in January after opening talks over deals to sign two centre-halves, while Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign a €70m Liverpool target, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD OPEN TALKS OVER DOUBLE DEFENDER DEAL

Manchester United’s disappointing defeat to Liverpool on Sunday has underlined Jose Mourinho’s desire to strengthen his backline, with reports on the continent suggesting talks over two targets are making headway.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, United are in talks with Galatasaray over a potential move for defender Ozan Kabak.

The 18-year-old only broke into the team this season and has already been earmarked as a major star of the future after impressing in the Champions League.

It’s claimed Galatasaray are willing to sell Kabak next month – but not before they tie the defender down to a new contract that will maximise his fee when the transfer window opens next month.

It’s believed the teenager could fetch around €20m (£17.9m).

Meanwhile, reports in Portugal suggest United are also ready to make a firm bid for Porto defender Eder Miliato.

The 20-year-old as first linked with a move to Old Trafford at the back end of November and it’s now suggested Mourinho has instructed United to meet the €25million exit fee in the Brazilian’s contract.

It’s not known whether United would sign both players, but with Mourinho long since in the market for a new central defender, it would not come as a huge shock to see at least one arrive next month.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a fee, believed to be in the region of €70m, with Borussia Dortmund for Christian Pulisic, who is also wanted by Liverpool (various)

Chelsea have received an offer from Barcelona for defender Andreas Christiansen (Sport)

Arsenal are on alert amid claims Barcelona are ready to flog Brazil winger Malcom in January, with an unnamed Chinese Super League club plotting a €60m offer (AS)

On-loan Benfica striker Raul Jiminez is trying to convince Wolves to activate a transfer to make him the club’s first £30million player (Record)

Matthijs de Ligt says he will assess his next step and leave Ajax at the end of the season. The Dutch defender, rated at €70m, has been linked with Man Utd, Juventus, Barcelona, Man City and Liverpool (Tuttosport)

Atletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi is on Juventus’ radar, despite Alex Sandro agreeing terms on a new four and a half year deal (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos claims his side remain favourites to win the Champions League and puts their LaLiga struggles down to a series of unfortunate injuries (ABC)

AC Milan have turned their attentions towards bringing back Tianjin Quanjian striker Alexandre Pato (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gerard Pique says he’ll leave Barcelona when he no longer enjoys doing what he does after shrugging off recent criticisms of his performances (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe, 35, has left Besiktas six months before his contract expires (AS)

Tottenham will only allow Christian Eriksen to join Real Madrid if they can sign one of Marco Asensio or Isco (TMW)

AC Milan remain interested in signing Cesc Fabregas but Chelsea won’t budge in their £10.8million (€12million) valuation of the midfielder (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have been told that Ivan Perisic will be allowed to leave for €50m in the summer, with Bayern Munich emerging as rivals for his signature (Tuttosport)

Everton are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for the signing of highly-rated Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis is set for three weeks out after sustaining a thigh injury against Real Valladolid on Saturday (Marca)

Arjen Robben could be set for a return to the Eredivisie next season after his Bayern Munich contract expires, with PSV Eindhoven a likely destination (Bild)

Napoli and Inter are both chasing the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Marco Asensio amid talk he will be sold to the highest bidder by Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has targeted a January move for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez (AS)