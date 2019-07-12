Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd join Prem rivals in race for Real Madrid hitman

Philippe Coutinho is willing to make a stunning return to England, while Man Utd are in the race for a Real Madrid forward, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD MAKE ‘STRONG’ MOVE FOR REAL MADRID STRIKER

Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Spurs in the race to land Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, reports in Spain claim.

Recent speculation suggested that the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign Diaz in a cut-price deal, while their north London neighbours have been linked with a move as they look to replace Fernando Llorente.

Following the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo for just under £300m already this summer, Real could be forced to sell a number of players who will see their game time drastically reduced next term.

Diaz – along with James Rodriguez, Isco, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Keylor Navas – have apparently been transfer listed as they look to recoup a whopping €200million.

According to a report from Don Balon on Friday, Los Blancos have hatched a plan for Diaz with a number of Premier League sides circling.

They claim that the Dominican Republic international ‘still believes he can convince Zidane’, while Real are hoping to play him in the preseason and ‘raise his price, today around €20million’.

Manchester United have reportedly become the latest club to join the race though, as Don Balon add that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on giving Alexis Sanchez some competition next term.

Roma are also mentioned as a possible destination due to the fact they look set to lose Edin Dzeko, however Gonzalo Higuain appears to be a priority for them at this stage.

Diaz made 13 appearances in LaLiga last season, scoring three times, and AS also state that the player is not interested in a move to Arsenal.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are ready to rival Manchester United in the race for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. (Don Balon)

United have closed the signing of Mario Lemina for €35million, which could free Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid for €130m. (Don Balon)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is open to returning to Liverpool this summer if his old club make an approach, with Brazil team-mate Roberto Firmino a key factor. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are said to have made a €48m (£43.1M) transfer offer for Dani Ceballos, as the Gunners look to beat their fierce rivals Spurs to the Spaniard’s signature. (El Desmarque)

Manchester United are preparing an €80million (£71.6 million) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Sources close to Barcelona have denied reports they have already paid Antoine Griezmann’s €120m buyout clause. (Sport)

Manchester United and Manchester City have had a boost in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes with Sporting Lisbon closing in on a potential replacement for the 24-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Paris Saint-Germain are set to renew their interest in Everton’s Idrissa Gueye with a £27m bid for the 29-year-old Senegal midfielder. (L’Equipe)

Napoli are now considering a move for Liverpool and Everton target Nicolas Pepe in their ongoing search for attacking reinforcements. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lautaro Martinez’s agent confirmed that Barcelona are interested in signing the Interforward.

The agent of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has held talks with Roma over a move for the Belgium international, who has a €25m (£22.5m) release clause. (Calciomercato)

Roma are close to reaching an agreement with Atalanta for Gianluca Mancini to bring in the Italian on a loan with obligation to buy. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona legend Xavi says he thinks it will be “very difficult” for his former side to sign Neymar this summer.

Boca Juniors have completed the signing of Jan Carlos Hurtado, the club announced.

Lazio have confirmed the capture of SPAL full-back Manuel Lazzari, who becomes the club’s third signing of the summer alongside Denis Vavro and Bobby Adekanye.