Manchester United are looking to beat Spurs to a Real Betis star, while Arsenal are negotiating a defender deal with Saint-Etienne, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD BATTLE SPURS FOR €100M ARGENTINE

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso this summer, but may have to pay €100m to land him, a report claims.

The attacking midfielder scored nine goals and made four assists in his debut campaign in La Liga, following a loan move from PSG that was soon made permanent.

Despite impressing with the Seville-based club, they could apparently look to turn a quick profit by selling Lo Celso on straight away, with several big clubs interested in his signature.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Spurs had made an opening offer of £52m for the Argentina international, as they worry about the future of Christian Eriksen.

However, Spanish outlet Marca are now reporting that United have now joined the race, and will look to usurp Spurs’ bid.

With Ander Herrera set to depart Old Trafford in the summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is is need of new midfielders, and Lo Celso is seen as a creative solution.

A bidding war could ensue, with Lo Celso’s release clause set at €100m. PSG are entitled to 20% of any sell-on fee, so Betis are eager to earn as much money as possible from the potential sale of the 23-year-old.

AND THE REST

Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt will make a decision on his future after the Netherlands’ Nations League games – and the Ajax defender says he does like the Premier League. (ESPN)

Saint-Etienne are hoping to work out a sale and loan back deal with Arsenal for defender William Saliba. (Le10sport)

Italy’s 19-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been linked with Tottenham, says he is optimistic about signing a new deal that will keep him at Serie A side Roma. (Calciomercato)

Zinedine Zidane wants Sergio Ramos to remain with Real Madrid, even if the defender has doubts over his future. (Marca)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told former Germany and Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng, 30, that he can leave the Bundesliga champions. (Bild)

Massimiliano Allegri insists he has no issues with taking a year out from football if the right opportunity does not present itself following his Juventus exit.

Juventus have reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri, but are waiting on Mauricio Pochettino. (Calciomercato)

PSG have discussed a move for Liverpool’s 33-year-old English midfielder James Milner, whose contract with the Reds expires next year. (Le Parisien)

Manchester City and Manchester United will compete to sign Portugal defender Joao Cancelo if Juventus’ new manager decides the 25-year-old can leave the Serie A champions. (Tuttosport)

Martin Odegaard will be departing Real Madrid once again this summer, with Ajax interested. (El Espanol)

Marcos Rojo has claimed Manchester United have offered him assurances over his future, despite a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. (El Dia)

Algeria and former Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid wants to return to the Premier League this summer rather than sign a new deal with French side Dijon. (L’Equipe)