Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool in defender talks; Utd move for Perisic

Man Utd have tied up a €50m deal for an Inter Milan forward, while Lionel Messi has told Barcelona not to bother signing an Everton star, according to Wednesday’s European press.

MAN UTD TO SIGN PERISIC AS INTER MOVE FOR REPLACEMENT

Manchester United are reported to an agreement in place that will see Croatian winger Ivan Perisic move to the club this summer in a €50m deal.

Jose Mourinho’s side have long been linked with the Inter Milan star and it’s claimed the deal will go through as soon as the transfer window opens on July 1.

Furthermore, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter have already sounded out Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a possible replacement.

It’s suggested Inter will use the money they pocket from Perisic to try to tempt the youngster from Guadeloupe to Serie A next term. Reports suggest sporting director Piero Ausilio has already made contact with the player’s representatives and is set to continue discussions in the coming weeks.

LIONEL MESSI VETOES BARCELONA MOVE FOR EVERTON STAR

Gerard Deulofeu: Been in scintillating form

Lionel Messi has reportedly instructed Barcelona not to waste their time bringing Everton midfielder Gerard Deulofeu back to the club this summer.

The Spain star had been deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman, but has found a new lease of life since joining AC Milan on loan in January.

The 23-year-old has thrived under the stewardship of coach Vincenzo Montella so much so, that Barcelona, the club that sold him to the Toffees, want to activate the buy-back clause inserted in the original deal.

That deal is set at just €10million, but reports in Spain suggest Messi is dead against it.

According to Dario Gol, Messi has told Barca chiefs that he doesn’t think Deulofeu fits in with the club’s playing philosophy. They even claim Messi has already vetoed the move.

It goes on to say that the 29-year-old Messi is already thinking of ways the Blaugrana can wrestle the La Liga crown back from arch rivals Real Madrid next season, saying he does not want the job of having to carry the rest of the squad.

The report will further fuel reports that Messi has a major say on player investment at Barcelona. Last month we ran a story suggesting Messi had told Barcelona to target four stars and axe six this summer.

AND THE REST

Liverpool have opened talks to sign Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon this summer (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Bayern Munich have dropped a major hint they could sign Alexis Sanchez – but say they won’t be railroaded into spending over the odds

AC Milan are leading the chase to sign reported Chelsea transfer target Alvaro Morata this summer. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell the player if any club meets their €60million (£51.65m) asking price (Marca)

Benfica’s 23-year-old Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca, a target for Manchester United, is to extend his loan deal with Turkish club Besiktas (Hurriyet)

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal (Calciomercato)

Milan are also poised to make a move for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan – a long-term target of Chelsea (Sky Italia)

Tottenham are plotting another swoop on Ajax – this time for Kasper Dolberg (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are chasing Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi (Il Messaggero)

West Ham’s Italy defender Angelo Ogbonna has been linked with a return to Serie A with Bologna (Il Resto del Carlino)

Sampdoria are the latest Serie A club linked with a summer move for Mario Balotelli (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 25, is more likely to join Chelsea than Manchester United (El Chiringuito de Jugones)

AC Milan want to finalise Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new deal as soon as possible, amid reports Juventus are ready to rival Man City and Man Utd for his signature (Corriere dello Sport)