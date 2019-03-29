Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd lifted as £136m star admits move may happen

Philippe Coutinho’s return to the Premier League is edging ever closer, while Antoine Griezmann is ready to make a big sacrifice to join Barcelona, according to Friday’s European papers.

COUTINHO EDGING NEARER TO PREM RETURN

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly close to deciding that he wants to leave Barcelona this summer, just 18 months after sealing a dream move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil playmaker made a £145million switch from Liverpool to Barca in January last year but has struggled to make an impact in LaLiga.

And according to Sport, the 26-year-old is now seriously considering his future at the Nou Camp ahead of the next transfer window.

The Spanish newspaper claims that the attacking midfielder has told some of his team-mates that a move to another club is a genuine possibility this summer.

Earlier this week, Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Catalan giants wanted to use Manchester United’s interest in Coutinho to help them land Red Devils frontman Marcus Rashford.

Barca are said to be ready to listen to offers of around £136m for the player who, despite his struggles this campaign, has still made 41 appearances for the club – scoring nine goals.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is willing to take a salary cut to join Barcelona (El Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are interested in Eibar’s central midfielder Joan Jordan (Marca)

Real Madrid have £430m to spend this summer, with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba all on their radar (L’Equipe)

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has agreed on a deal with Real Madrid (AS)

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer (Bild)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti insists the club will not be forced to sell their £130m-rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a top target for Man Utd

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted he wants former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard to reunite with him in the Spanish capital (RMC Sport)

Roma have rejected a bid from an unnamed English club for Everton and West Ham target Edin Dzeko (Sky Italia)

Carlo Ancelotti is very keen on having Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella added to his Napoli squad this summer (Il Mattino)

Roma have reportedly identified Dario Benedetto, Andrea Belotti and Duvan Zapata as possible replacements for Edin Dzeko (Corriere dello Sport)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard wants a summer move to Atletico Madrid (Sport Bild)

Serie A outfit Roma could cash in on striker Patrick Schick, with Everton reportedly fighting Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for his signature (Tuttomercatoweb)