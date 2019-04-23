Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd line up €40m Ghanaian tank to replace Herrera

Manchester United have a LaLiga star in their sights as they look to fill Ander Herrera’s boots, Tottenham face strong competition for a top target, while a Liverpool youngster is a wanted man, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

NO THOMAS, NO PARTEY FOR UNITED

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instructed club officials to move to sign Thomas Partey this summer as Ander Herrera’s replacement.

Spanish midfielder Herrera looks set to quit Old Trafford this summer as a free agent, with a move to PSG said to have already been agreed and due to be announced at the end of the season.

His absence will leave Solskjaer with a hole to fill in his midfield and the Norwegian and his coaching staff have been scouring the globe for a suitable replacement.

And according to Football Ghana, Solskjaer has settled on 25-year-old Partey, who could be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid for the right price this summer.

They claim United scouts recently watched Partey put in a stellar performance for Atleti in a LaLiga clash against Alaves and he’s now believed to be top of Solskjaer’s wish list.

The Ghana midfielder, who has also been linked with Arsenal, is reported to be valued at €40m by Diego Simeone’s side, with the club planning to use funds from the sale of Partey to launch a bid for Sampdoria defender Joachim Anderson.

The report adds that United are also considering Everton’s Iddrissa Gueye and Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon as potential replacements for Herrera, but moves for them will only materialise if they hit a brick wall in efforts to bring all-action midfielder Partey to Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are keen on Liverpool midfielder Rafael Camacho with the Reds willing to negotiate if they offer €10m to snare the youngster this summer (Record)

Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen is subject of serious interest from Atletico Madrid, who are preparing a €40m bid and see him as the perfect replacement for Diego Godin. Tottenham also want the Dane as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld (AS)

Watford star Gerard Deulofeu remains a ‘concrete transfer option’ for AC Milan this summer (Calciomercato)

Manchester City will offer Sergio Aguero in part-exchange for Neymar this summer (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan are leading the charge to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and are plotting (Calciomercato)

Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has confirmed his club’s interest in signing Olivier Giroud this summer (Telefoot)

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to help Juventus steal in march in the pursuit of much-sought-after Benfica and Portugal starlet Joao Felix (A Bola)

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has said in an interview on Italian TV that she is confident the Inter Milan striker will stay at the club this summer

By contrast, PSG are in talks over a hush-hush €70m deal to bring in the Argentina striker (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to start their summer rebuilding early by striking a bargain £5m deal to sign long-term target Gareth Bale on a season’s loan (Marca)

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has emerged as an €80m summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid (Il Mattino)

Yaya Toure has admitted he is open to a move to the MLS or Asia as he looks to resume his football career (Canal+)

Mauricio Pochettino will turn to Ajax sensation Hakim Ziyech this summer should Christian Eriksen look to quit Tottenham this summer (various)

Inter Milan are also ready to make an enquiry for Ziyech after becoming impressed by the Moroccan’s displays this season (France Football)

Chelsea will look to Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho as their No 1 target to replace the outgoing Eden Hazard this summer (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have made a €60m (£51.9m) enquiry to Bayern Munich over a potential summer deal for defender Niklas Sule (Sport1)

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s 21-year-old midfielder Christopher Nkunku (Sport.de)