Manchester United are ready to invest close to £100m on three January signings, while Arsenal have been given the green light to sign a top-class centre-half, according to Thursday’s European papers.

DOUBLE BUNDESLIGA RAID ON FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United have big plans in place ahead of the January transfer window, with reports claiming the club have three quality additions already lined up.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side have struggled for form this season, but it’s suggested help is on the way with United ready to splash out close to £100m on new recruits – with two of the players arriving from Germany.

According to Bild’s head of football Christian Falk, United are determined to bring Thomas Muller to Old Trafford in January and are ready to pay around €50m for his services.

The experienced forward – a target for United back in the Louis van Gaal era – has become disgruntled at the Allianz Arena this season and Bild believes a move to Old Trafford is on the cards when the winter window opens.

It’s reported that Solskjaer is desperate to add experience and know-how to his ranks in January and believes the addition of the World Cup winner can go a long way to addressing that and lifting his young side.

Furthermore, the same paper reports that United are closing on a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach’s 22-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria.

We first mentioned his name as a target for United last week and Bild now believes United are ready to up their efforts to lure him to Old Trafford and are prepared to meet the €50m asking price on his head.

Zakaria is seen as a replacement for Ander Herrera, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The final signing for United in January will come in the shape of Mario Mandzukic, with reports in the Italian media suggesting a deal has already been struck with Juventus.

It’s claimed United will pay Juve €10m for the veteran forward and he could even link up with Solskjaer’s side during the next month and begin training with his new teammates.

Reports on Wednesday claimed Mandzukic had helped grease the wheels over a move to Old Trafford by slashing his wage demands in half.

AND THE REST

Barcelona will sell Samuel Umtiti to Arsenal and want to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano – another target of the Gunners – as his replacement (Don Balon)

Juventus are plotting their biggest ever transfer splurge in summer 2020 with two of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Son Heung-min all on their radar (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona may have to pay up to €200m if they are to lure Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund have told Real Madrid they want €80m, plus Brazilian youngster Rodrygo, if they’re to sign Jadon Sancho in January (Don Balon)

Harry Kewell says he’d wanted Liverpool to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer and before he joined Barcelona (various)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a bold move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the January transfer window (OK Diario)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s camp are keen for the veteran Swede to sign for Napoli in January after talks were held over a short-term deal (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are considering moves for AC Milan’s Davide Calabria, RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and Nice’s Youcef Atal as they seek a new right-back (Fijaches)

Real Madrid have asked Arsenal to pay €35million if they want to permanently sign Dani Ceballos (El Desmarque)

PSGs scouts are watching Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada as an alternative to AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (Fox Sports)

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Spanish wonderkid Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza for £130,00 (El Periodico de Aragon)

Arturo Vidal has expressed his disappointment over the lack of playing time at Barcelona this season as talk of a January move to Inter Milan gathers pace (Fox Sports)

Real Madrid are set to cut ties with Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian star’s form has consistently dipped below the standards he set at his previous clubs (El Desmarque)

Juventus have been handed a financial boost after Jeep agreed to significantly increase its sponsorship to €42m a year (various)

Man City have sent a scout to monitor the man who produced an influential performance as Napoli inflicted a 2-0 defeat on rivals Liverpool one month ago – Fabian Ruiz (various)

Maurizio Sarri remains an admirer of N’Golo Kante, but there have not been any talks between Juventus and Chelsea over a huge summer 2020 deal for the World Cup winner (Calciomercato)

